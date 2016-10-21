Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM

GWI to offer support to diarrheal-hit Kamarang

-not responsible for well project

Guyana Water Incorporated is preparing to send a team into Kamarang, Region Seven, to assess and offer technical solutions to help appease a diarrheal outbreak.
The outbreak has been linked to abandoned works on a well thus resulting in the residents there not being able to access potable water. In fact, the water company was named as the culprit for the ongoing works. But this was categorically dispelled by GWI in a statement issued yesterday.
“The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) wishes to respond to an article on the inewsguyana.com website which suggests that GWI is responsible for an outbreak of diarrhoea in the Amerindian community of Kamarang in Region Seven,” said the statement.
Headlined “Kamarang Hit with Diarrhoea Outbreak”, the October 20, 2016 article said the situation is as a result of the absence of potable water.
The article pointed to a well being drilled by GWI. It also mentioned Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton as saying “It (the well) only reached to 50 feet and it was halted. I am concerned about that and I want GWI to explain the situation”.
But GWI informed that “the well in question was and is not a project being undertaken by GWI. In fact, it is a project being carried out by the Basic Needs Trust Fund.”
Nonetheless, GWI said that it is treating the report with utmost importance and will be sending a team to assess the situation and provide technical solutions for the community.
The team, it was noted, will be headed by Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for water, Dawn Hastings.
The Minister will be accompanied by GWI’s Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and Executive Director of Project Implementation and Partnership Building, Ramchand Jailal among other experts.
The team of GWI officials will be taking a number of Lifesaver filters to distribute to the community of Kamarang on Friday, October 21, 2016. The filters will allow for the access of potable water for consumption by villagers.

