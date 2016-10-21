Five bandits pounce on household from outhouse, kill man, tenant arrested

Five armed bandits stormed a Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, where three overseas-based Guyanese were staying and shot a 44-year-old man to the neck when he put up a fight in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Abdool Ameer Subrati, a father of one of 21 Back Street, Peter’s Hall, EBD, died while undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a release said, that an investigation has been launched into an alleged robbery committed on an overseas-based Guyanese around 02:00 hrs during which a Peter’s Hall resident was shot to the neck. The 44-year-old man subsequently died.

Investigations so far have revealed that the family, who arrived in Guyana on Tuesday, had a reunion at the Herstelling property. Shortly after guests left, the five bandits, two of whom were armed, pounced on the family.

The gunmen who were hiding in a bathroom at the back of the family yard, escaped with the visitors’ passports, money, jewellery and other personal items.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators have arrested a 21-year-old man who is renting the lower flat of the two-storey house where the robbery occurred.

Yesterday, the victim’s brother, Abid Subrati said that he is convinced that it was the tenant who set up the robbery since he recognized one of the bandits and that individual had visited the tenant, who has been renting the apartment for a year now.

Subrati, his wife and daughter arrived in Guyana on Tuesday.

“This morning (yesterday) my brother (Abdool Ameer Subrati) and my cousin were having a little conversation and then we went to buy food and we come back. They (brother and cousin) were leaving. My brother was going to drop my cousin in Diamond and then he was going home,” the man said.

He further explained that he told his sibling that he would accompany him to Diamond since he didn’t want him to drive out of the scheme all by himself.

“I call my wife and she said she will go for the drive too. Then (Abdool) said that he gun just drop home our cousin and then go straight home. My wife asked him to stay 10 minutes more until we done bathe,” the overseas-based Guyanese recalled.

He said that he went upstairs while his wife proceeded to go to the bathroom at the back of the house.

“When she go to the bathroom, she observed the door like it pull in as if someone was inside and she go to pull it and they (bandits) pushed it and come out and she started screaming and she fall down,” the man said.

He further added that he ran to the back after he heard his wife screaming and when he saw the men, he ran back to get a chopper.

“I fall down the step and one of them telling the other one to shoot me. When I run up, my cousin say is a lot of us and we can give them a fight but after they start shoot, we had to back down,” the man said, adding that approximately six shots were fired.

According to the overseas-based Guyanese, his brother was shot when he tried to put up a fight.

“These people were sent here because when we come here on Tuesday, the tenant was sitting (outside) and my wife had a white bag and when they come, as soon as they got that white bag, they runaway,” the man said.

The gunmen escaped on foot.

The wounded man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre before being transferred to the GPHC where he later succumbed.

Investigators are expected to revisit the family home to check surveillance footage in the neighbourhood.