GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …Weekend Fixtures

Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM
Matches in the first GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League are set to continue this weekend around Guyana. Following are fixtures for some of the associations.
Saturday October 22, 2016
East Bank Football Association
Team Team Time Venue
Soesdyke vs Agricola 10:00hrs Grove Playfield
Grove vs Diamond 12:00hrs “ “
West Demerara Football Association
Slingerz vs Wales United 12:00hrs Den Amstel ground
East Demerara Football Association
Buxton Stars vs Ann’s Grove 13:00hrs Golden Grove ground
Plaisance vs Buxton Youth Developers 15:00hrs “ “ “
Sunday October 23, 2016
East Bank Football Association
Herstelling vs Kuru Kururu Warriors 10:00hrs Grove Playfield
West Demerara Football Association
Den Amstel vs Eagles FC 12:00hrs Den Amstel ground
East Demarara Football Association
Buxton United vs BV Triumph United 13:00hrs Golden Grove ground
Victoria Kings vs BA Paradise SC 15:00hrs “ “ “
