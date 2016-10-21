GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …Weekend Fixtures

Matches in the first GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League are set to continue this weekend around Guyana. Following are fixtures for some of the associations.

Saturday October 22, 2016

East Bank Football Association

Team Team Time Venue

Soesdyke vs Agricola 10:00hrs Grove Playfield

Grove vs Diamond 12:00hrs “ “



West Demerara Football Association

Slingerz vs Wales United 12:00hrs Den Amstel ground



East Demerara Football Association

Buxton Stars vs Ann’s Grove 13:00hrs Golden Grove ground

Plaisance vs Buxton Youth Developers 15:00hrs “ “ “

Sunday October 23, 2016

East Bank Football Association

Herstelling vs Kuru Kururu Warriors 10:00hrs Grove Playfield



West Demerara Football Association

Den Amstel vs Eagles FC 12:00hrs Den Amstel ground



East Demarara Football Association

Buxton United vs BV Triumph United 13:00hrs Golden Grove ground

Victoria Kings vs BA Paradise SC 15:00hrs “ “ “