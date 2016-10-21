Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League …Weekend Fixtures

Oct 21, 2016 Sports 0

Matches in the first GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League are set to continue this weekend around Guyana. Following are fixtures for some of the associations.

Saturday October 22, 2016
East Bank Football Association
Team                          Team                                  Time               Venue
Soesdyke         vs         Agricola                                              10:00hrs          Grove Playfield
Grove              vs         Diamond                                               12:00hrs          “          “

West Demerara Football Association
Slingerz           vs         Wales United                                      12:00hrs          Den Amstel ground

East Demerara Football Association
Buxton Stars   vs         Ann’s Grove                                     13:00hrs          Golden Grove ground
Plaisance         vs         Buxton Youth Developers           15:00hrs                 “            “        “

Sunday October 23, 2016
East Bank Football Association
Herstelling       vs         Kuru Kururu Warriors              10:00hrs                  Grove Playfield

West Demerara Football Association
Den Amstel     vs         Eagles FC                                          12:00hrs           Den Amstel ground

East Demarara Football Association
Buxton United            vs        BV Triumph United       13:00hrs          Golden Grove ground
Victoria Kings vs         BA Paradise SC                            15:00hrs          “            “        “

