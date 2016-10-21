GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO Cricket…Mohamed, Balgobin grabs 5-fors; Beharry, Bookie & Michael perform with the bat

By Sean Devers

Renaldo Mohamed (6-27), Alphius Bookie (48) and Aaron Beharry (42* & 2-27) combined

to spearhead Christ Church Secondary to an emphatic 91-run victory over St Mary’s High at DCC in the third round of the GCB/MOE National Secondary School knock-out 30 over cricket tournament yesterday.

In the other matches in the Georgetown Zone yesterday, Charlestown, led by an unbeaten 41 from Jamal Michael, powered his team to a convincing 10-wicket win against Dolphin Secondary at GNIC while Mae’s School, spearheaded by 5-10 from Ushivedeva Balgobin, defeated Queenstown High by 69 runs at Bourda.

The match between Saints Stanislaus College and St John’s College carded for MYO was not played after Saints, who beat Brickdam Secondary at DCC on Wednesday were both disqualified for having over aged players in their teams.

At DCC, Christ Church rattled up 186-4 from 30 overs and bowled out St Mary’s for 95 with openers 15-year-old Bookie (48) and Mohamed (16) building a firm foundation with an 86-run first -wicket stand.

Bookie played some lovely shots and reached the boundary seven times whilst clearing it once as he dominated the partnership with Mohamed before both batsmen departed. Traven Williams (20) and Aviel Telko, who smashed a couple of sixes in 18, got starts before being

dismissed but Beharry, who celebrates his 15th birthday today, clobbered four fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 43.

The burly batsman, son of former Berbice Inter-County power hitter Anil Beharry, lofted the last ball of the innings for six as Alex Rogers finished with 2-27. Only Stephon Wilson (15) and Michael Lynn (10) reached double figures for St Mary’s who were destroyed by left-arm spinner Mohamed and Beharry.

At Bourda, Mae’s, aided by 47 wides and 17 no-balls, Jonathon Finlay (26), Yeudister Persaud (14) and Balgobin (13) reached 136 with Sanjay Ragbeer taking two wickets. Queenstown never challenged the total as only Reshana Dev (11) offered fight. Balgobin got support from Kassem Amos (2-12).

At GNIC, Charlestown’s Michael hit seven fours in his fluent 41 and featured in an unfinished 87-run opening stand in 6.2 overs with 11-year-old left-handed Negus Waters, who stroked two boundaries in 16. They benefited from 28 extras with pacer Fidel Collins bowling 16 balls in one over.

This was in reply to the 86-9 from 25 overs made by Dolphin; 43 extras aided their cause as

only Shemar Yearwood (17) offered resistance. Michael (2-14) Tatesh Shivrattan (2-8) did the damage with the ball.

The Umpires were not as strict as they could have been with the batmen and Keeper wearing helmets as mandated by the regulations for school cricketers. The Wicket-Keeper in the GNIC game who sent in for his helmet was struck in the head and fortunately the injury was not a serious one.

Meanwhile, in the East Bank zone, Houston made 102-6 from 16 overs with Jeremiah Scott hitting 41 (4×4 1×6). John Blair had 2-17 for Soesdyke who reached 106- 9; Martin Barker (21) and Rommel Rajaram (17) leading Soesdyke to a one-wicket win. Scott had 2-27.