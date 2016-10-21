GCA/NBS tourney bowls on this weekend

Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM
The New Building Society (NBS) second-division 40-over tournament will continue this weekend with several matches in the city. Muslim Youth Organisation will host GNIC SC (Linden Matthews and Andre Horry) and DCC will face Ace Warriors at GNIC SC (Matthew Kissoon and Joseph Jeffery) tomorrow.
On Sunday, MYO will entertain University of Guyana (Delvin Austin and Deon Feassal). GDF will take on Third Class at Gandhi Youth Organisation in the lone Noble House Sea Foods two-day fixture starting tomorrow (Moses Ramnarine and Cyril Garnath). All matches start at 10:30hrs.
