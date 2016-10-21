Demerara Life Golf tourney on tomorrow

As the Guyana Open tournament draws near, the annual Demerara Mutual Insurance tournament is slated for tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Course. Golf Club President, Oncar Ramroop expressed appreciation to Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Mutual Assurance Co., Mr Geoffrey Brewster, for the more than two decades (20 years) of sponsorship of the tournament by Demerara Mutual.

Mr Brewster shared Dem Mutual’s willingness and pleasure to continue to support golfing in Guyana and added that he is interested in taking up the sport himself, having had only a brief introduction to the amazing ‘stationary ball’ sport!

Golfers can look forward to another refreshing and keenly contested tournament this weekend, as the grounds have been particularly tuned up for excellent greens, well cut fairways, accessible roughs and playable bunkers.

Last year’s competition was played using the Medal Play system and emerging as the top golfer was Laksmana Ramroop (son of President Ramroop) 63/28 followed by Patanjalee Persaud 65/20 and Parmanand Max Persaud 67/20.

Best Gross was achieved by former Captain Patrick Prashad, taking the Nearest to the Pin was Gavin Todd while the Most Honest Golfer was rookie output of the 2015 summer Golf Clinic, Leslie Kellman.

Tee-off time tomorrow is 12:30hrs. The public is invited free of charge to view the competition which will last 4 to 5 hours.