Branch Four triumphs at West Demerara Inter-Branch Schools’ Championship

Oct 21, 2016

Many seasoned and talented athletes with throngs of supporters electrified the National Track & Field Centre at Leonora yesterday when West Demerara, District Three, held their Annual Inter-Branch Championships runat the facility.
In the end, Branch Four came out on top with a total of 912 points ahead of Branch Five and Six’s 845 points. Branch Two was third with 742 points while Branch Three finished fourth with 707 points and Branch One rounding out the top five with 479 ½ points.
Branch Eight was sixth on 442 points while Branch Seven was seventh on 197 points. Leading athletes, Joanna Archer, among others, impressed with scintillating performances throughout the day, demonstrating their class.
West Demerara, District Three, will use the event to select its team for the upcoming 56th edition of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships. Some similar competitions are ongoing around Guyana.

  • The resurgence of pessimism

    One of the reasons why politicians tend to have enduring relationships with editors, commentators and journalists, is... more

