Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree, Blairmont and D’ Edward CC advance to Grand Finals

The RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No/Say Yes 5/5 cricket tournament for teams in Berbice bowled off on Sunday last at the Blairmont Community Centre ground.

The West Berbice leg of the tournament was the first of four Inter Zones to be organised over the next month. Three teams from each Zone would advance to the grand finals scheduled for November 12 next; the three teams advancing from West Berbice are Cotton Tree, D’ Edward ‘A’ and Blairmont.

Cotton Tree defeated D’ Edward in the finals by 9 wickets to emerge as champions of the Zone. D’ Edward rattled up 60 for 3 with D. Lalsa led with 21 but Cotton Tree based on an aggressive unbeaten 33 from P. Persaud and 27 from N. Gafoor reached 61 for 1 off just 3.1 overs.

Earlier D’ Edwards defeated the home team Blairmont by 8 wickets in the lone semi-final. D’ Edwards reached 66 for 2 off 3.4 overs in response to Blairmont’s 63 for 4 off five overs.

Earlier in the tournament’s opening round – Achievers ‘B’ got past Bush Lot Rising Star by 5 wickets, Bush Lot United crushed Weldaad by 10 wickets, D’ Edward ‘A’ squeezed past D’ Edward ‘B’ by 4 wickets, Achievers ‘A’ lost to Cotton Tree Die Hard by 9 wickets while Blairmont got a walk over against No. 5.

In the second round, Blairmont drew the bye while D’ Edward ‘A’ got rid of Bush Lot United by 7 wickets. Cotton Tree Die Hard also advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Achievers ‘B’ by 8 wickets.

Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC, Hilbert Foster at the opening ceremony stated that the main objectives of the tournament was to promote the Say Yes to Education, Life and Sports Message and to promote social cohesion among residents.

Foster told the cricketers that the use of drugs and alcohol affects the human body and pleaded with them to be role models to their peers. He also spoke widely on the importance of discipline and informing that the main reasons for the success of the RHTY&SC, M.S was discipline, commitment and hard work.

Foster urged the clubs in attendance to follow in his club’s footsteps and to fulfil their potentials in sports, culture and education. The RHTY&SC he stated was grateful to Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd for the sponsorship of the successful Say No and Say Yes campaign, which is changing lives in the ancient county.

All the teams during the opening ceremony received copies of the organising club’s Youth Information Booklet and Say No to Drugs posters.