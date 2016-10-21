Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Allegations of “unwholesome” procurement at Health Ministry prompt probe

An investigation into allegations of financial improprieties within the Ministry of Public Health is reportedly underway. It could even result in a number of key officials being sent home.

Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton

According to information reaching this publication, among the officials who will be required to be off the job to facilitate the needed investigation is Permanent Secretary within the Public Health Ministry, Mr. Trevor Thomas.
Yesterday, Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, neither confirmed nor denied plans to send the Permanent Secretary on administrative leave to facilitate the investigation. The Minister, however, divulged that “a recommendation has been made for an investigation of the Ministry and persons might have to be absent for that to be properly done.”
But a reliable source close to the Public Health Ministry has disclosed that a decision has been made for Thomas to commence administrative leave.
However, when contacted yesterday Thomas insisted that he was not aware that he was sent on administrative leave.
“I don’t know about that; this is the first time I am hearing something about that. I am surprised that the media would have something like that…Where did ya’ll get that information from?” questioned Thomas as he insisted that he was on vacation leave which he had applied for.
“I am on two weeks’ vacation leave which ends on Friday and I (will) resume duty on Monday,” Thomas asserted.

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Trevor Thomas

But Thomas might not have even been aware about plans for the investigation or even pending plans for persons, possibly himself, to be sent on leave, before being made privy by this publication. This is in light of Minister Norton’s disclosure that the decision to undertake the investigation was indeed made while Thomas was away on leave.
According to the Minister, the need for the investigation was promoted by “allegations of unwholesome activities with respect to procurement” that have surfaced.
Just last year government was forced to terminate the employment of former Permanent Secretary within the very Ministry, Leslie Cadogan. Cadogan was first asked to proceed on accumulated leave in July and by September, following an investigation, his service was terminated.
Thomas was then appointed to act in the capacity of Permanent Secretary.

