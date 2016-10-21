2017 Budgetary allocations of Constitutional agencies for National Assembly next week

The National Assembly is expected to consider, next week, a motion on the approval of the 2017 current and capital estimates of the nation’s Constitutional agencies.

For the Parliament Office, $1,723,483,000 has been allocated for the period ending December 31, 2017. The Office of the Auditor General has received a budgetary allocation totaling $771,215,000.

The Public and Police Service Commission’s allocation is $95,236,000. While the Teaching Service Commission and the Guyana Elections Commission have a budgetary allotment of $150,741,000 and $5,822,974,000 respectively.

Other constitutional agencies include the Supreme Court, Human Rights Commission, Rights of the Child Commission, the Office of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Public Service Appellate Tribunal; the Public Procurement Commission, the Ethnic Relations Commission and the Judicial Service Commission and the Indigenous People’s Commission.

It was in 2015 that a significant piece of legislation geared at allowing key bodies their financial independence was passed in the National Assembly.

That legislation was the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2015. It allows for lump sum payments to be made to constitutional agencies thereby making them free from the automatic obligations and the discretionary powers exercised by the Minister of Finance.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan had explained that there are checks and balances in place to ensure that abuse does not take place, as annual reports and audited financial statements will be required to be prepared and presented.

Jordan made it clear that the bodies must enjoy fiscal autonomy so that they can serve the Guyanese people. He said that it will prevent the executive from micro-managing the finances of budgetary agencies.

Under previous arrangements, the bodies were at the mercy of the ministries, having to apply for simple things like monies to travel.

The new arrangements serve to boost public confidence in the offices.