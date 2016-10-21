Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2017 Budgetary allocations of Constitutional agencies for National Assembly next week

Oct 21, 2016 News 0

The National Assembly is expected to consider, next week, a motion on the approval of the 2017 current and capital estimates of the nation’s Constitutional agencies.
For the Parliament Office, $1,723,483,000 has been allocated for the period ending December 31, 2017. The Office of the Auditor General has received a budgetary allocation totaling $771,215,000.
The Public and Police Service Commission’s allocation is $95,236,000. While the Teaching Service Commission and the Guyana Elections Commission have a budgetary allotment of $150,741,000 and $5,822,974,000 respectively.
Other constitutional agencies include the Supreme Court, Human Rights Commission, Rights of the Child Commission, the Office of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Public Service Appellate Tribunal; the Public Procurement Commission, the Ethnic Relations Commission and the Judicial Service Commission and the Indigenous People’s Commission.
It was in 2015 that a significant piece of legislation geared at allowing key bodies their financial independence was passed in the National Assembly.
That legislation was the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2015. It allows for lump sum payments to be made to constitutional agencies thereby making them free from the automatic obligations and the discretionary powers exercised by the Minister of Finance.
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan had explained that there are checks and balances in place to ensure that abuse does not take place, as annual reports and audited financial statements will be required to be prepared and presented.
Jordan made it clear that the bodies must enjoy fiscal autonomy so that they can serve the Guyanese people. He said that it will prevent the executive from micro-managing the finances of budgetary agencies.
Under previous arrangements, the bodies were at the mercy of the ministries, having to apply for simple things like monies to travel.
The new arrangements serve to boost public confidence in the offices.

More in this category

Sports

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Oct 21, 2016

Over the next three days athletes from Guyana and neighbouring Suriname will battle for superiority in several disciplines as the Inter Guiana Games commence today. The action gets underway at...
Read More
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Oct 21, 2016

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Oct 21, 2016

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to NSC’s request for assistance

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to...

Oct 21, 2016

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree, Blairmont and D’ Edward CC advance to Grand Finals

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree,...

Oct 21, 2016

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and Young Warriors into semis

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and...

Oct 21, 2016

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO Cricket…Mohamed, Balgobin grabs 5-fors; Beharry, Bookie & Michael perform with the bat

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO...

Oct 21, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The resurgence of pessimism

    One of the reasons why politicians tend to have enduring relationships with editors, commentators and journalists, is... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch