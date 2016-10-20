Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:15 AM

Wolf's Challenge Cup Male, Female Finals set for Sunday at DCC

Oct 20, 2016 Sports

The Wolf’s Challenge Cup softball tournament sponsored by Imran Hussain of Wolf’s Furniture Store in Leonora, and is being played in memory of his father Emam Hussain, who died on the 10th of May 1995.
This year’s edition of the tournament will culminate on Sunday at the DCC Ground, Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, starting from 9:00am with the Ladies Semi-finals. Trophy Stall Angels oppose Blue Divas on Pitch 1, while 4R Lioness will play Mike’s Wellwoman on pitch 2 simultaneously.
At 11:30 am the Masters finals between Mike’s Wellman and Regal Masters will be contested. This is a 20/20 affair. Winner walks away with Wolf’s Challenge Cup (Masters) and $100,000. Losing team receives the Runner -Up Trophy and $25,000. Man of the match in the finals receives $5,000 and a trophy. Player of the tournament in the Master category will also receive similar prizes.
At 2:45 pm, the female finals between the winning semi-finalists will be contested. Winning female team receive a Trophy + $50,000, while Runners-Up receive a trophy + $25,000. MVP of the finals and player of the series will also receive a Trophy and $5,000.
At 4:30 pm will be the Open Male Finals between Speed Boat and Regal. Winning Team receive the Wolf’s Challenge Cup Trophy + $100,000. Losing finalist receives the Runners-Up Trophy + $25,000. MVP in the finals and Player of the Series also receives a Trophy + $5,000. The presentation ceremony is set for 8:00pm. This competition started last March, but was hindered by the long wet season.

