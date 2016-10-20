Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:15 AM

UG INTER-FACULTY TRACK & FIELD ATHLETIC MEET POSTPONED

Oct 20, 2016 Sports

The University of Guyana (UG) Inter-faculty Track & Field Championship billed for yesterday and today has been rescheduled to Semester II of the current academic year, to coincide with the semester break.
The public is asked to note that the decision to postpone the athletic meet was taken as a result of the unavailability of a suitable venue a release from the institution informed. The event was originally scheduled to be hosted at The University of Guyana Turkeyen campus, however, on examination by the Guyana Amateur Athletic Association (AAG), the ground was deemed
technically unsuitable, therefore, the required sanction from that Association for the meet was withheld.
An alternate and suitable off-campus venue could not be secured for the scheduled week of the semester break in the current semester.
According to Ms Lavern Fraser, Sports Organiser, “The UG sports ground is plagued with the perennial problem of flooding which impedes a regular schedule of maintenance and preparation.” However, the Sports Department in collaboration with the Administration will work to ensure that the ground is technically approved for the hosting at the rescheduled time.”
The Administration humbly apologises for any inconvenience caused, the release concluded.

