Two brazen bandits walked into bar, rob 10 men

Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
Less than a month after Commander of ‘D’ Division (ag) Leslie James announced that plans were put in place to combat the increase in criminal activities in Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), two brazen gunmen walked into a bar and robbed 10 persons.
This recent robbery has left businessmen along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop questioning the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s ability to combat the spike in robberies in that division.
At around 19:00 hrs on Tuesday, two armed bandits stormed the Sun Beam Hangout Bar located at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop and held up 10 men, including the proprietor of the establishment.
The men escaped with more than $100,000 in cash, phones, identification cards, licences, alcohol and at least one car key.
One of the victims, who asked for his name to be withheld, said a group of men were standing around the pool table when a man walked into the bar and purchased $100 in cigarettes.
“Before I coulda tell the man at the bar that this man look suspicious, the one with the gun walk in and tell everybody to lie on the ground,” the victim said, while adding that his experience with the bandits has left him traumatized.
“These men were patting down people from the foot up like they had experience. They took $30,000, my car key and personal items,” the victim said.
Meanwhile, at around 11:00 hrs yesterday at Crane, West Coast Demerara, two bandits robbed a family while they were working on their rice field. They escaped on a motorcycle with $90,000 in cash, medication, cosmetics and other personal items.
The victims have been identified as 57-year-old Ramkissoon Ramnarine, his 56-year-old wife, Indira Ramnarine and their disabled daughter.
