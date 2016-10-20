Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

T&T Coast Guard leads investigation into missing Guyanese fishermen

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is currently investigating the matter of two missing Guyanese fishermen who left these shores on September 27, 2016.

This is according to Harbour Master of the Maritime Administration Department Robert Millington. When contacted, Millington informed this newspaper that based on reports the men would have drifted into Trinidadian waters and henceforth, that country’s coast guard is looking into the issue.
The two men, 42-year-old Samuel Dabydeen of 86 Tuschen Old Road, East Bank Essequibo, and his stepson Arjun Persaud, 23, went missing after venturing on a fishing trip in Venezuelan waters. This was reported to Kaieteur News by Dabydeen’s relatives.
The two men apparently went on their trip along with 32 year-old Omadatt Basdeo. Basdeo has since returned. Details reaching this newspaper are that the men were in a small boat and it suddenly flipped. Basdeo informed Dabydeen’s relatives that he drifted to Trinidad where he was rescued and sent back to Guyana.
The survivor told Dabydeen’s relatives that during the mishap he clung to a jar which kept him afloat; at that time he had no idea what happened to Dabydeen and his stepson, since he (Basdeo) was busy trying to save himself.
Dabydeen’s sister, Radica, told this publication that the uncertainty which surrounds her brother’s wellbeing is heartbreaking, since she lost her husband under similar circumstances and nothing was done to locate him.
“My husband die in river too, doing the same fishing work, we never find him back. Now is like the same, we back to square one. History repeats itself.”
According to Dabydeen’s sister, she recently learnt that Basdeo has not been seen after providing information on the mishap to her relatives and police.
Dabydeen’s mother last saw her son on September 27 around 09:30hrs when he visited her before going on his trip.
The man’s sister said that the family is shaken up over the situation. It was expected that Dabydeen would have been home in time to celebrate his 43rd birthday last Saturday.

