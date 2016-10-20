Savage tackle Floodlights tomorrow night at DCC in Hardball T/20 fixture

Trophies sponsored by Vicky Ramsaywack AkA Savage are at stake when Savage face Floodlights tomorrow Night at the DCC ground, Queenstown in Hardball T/20 fixture starting at 7:00pm. This match will follow another match to be played between DCC and Transport under-13 teams which start at 4:00pm.

Savage squad for the game come from: Nadir Baksh capt., Vivakanand Ramsaywack, Ramo Moalone, Talesh Ramotar, Dyalall Latchman, Dairam Nemraj, Bhim Singh, Ramond Brisraj, Yadram, Teroy Nairane, Chatpaul Singh, Latchman Yadram, Troy Ramsaywack.

Floodlights will depend on: Ricky Deonarain capt., Khalid Baksh, Patrick Khan, Wayne Jones, Richard Persaud, Dharam Persaud, Clyde Canterbury, Rabindra Singh, Surendra Nauth, Steve Naraine, Uniss Yusuf, Imtiaz Mohamed.

A keenly contested encounter is in the making.