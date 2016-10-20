No lead yet in Mahaicony shop owner’s murder

Investigators on the East Coast Demerara are still trying to come up with clues that would lead to the identification of the killers of 56-year-old Bibi Nesha Shairoon, whose bound body was found in her Mahaicony home on Monday.

The mother of three was found lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom of her two-storey home with her feet and hands tied together. Her head had been bashed in and her body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

A hammer which was found at the scene of the robbery is believed to have been used to bash the woman to the head.

The cops believe that the woman was killed after she put up a fight with the perpetrators who proceeded to steal a quantity of cellular phones, phone cards, a music set and cash among other valuables from her shop, which is attached to the front of her home.

Up until yesterday, detectives were focusing their attention on two persons—the victim’s 14-year-old helper and his friend. However, they will be broadening their probe since they have failed to link the murder to the two persons, who are still in custody.

Kaieteur News was told that the teen was arrested a few hours after Shairoon’s body was discovered while his friend was apprehended the following day.

During the time the police suspected that the woman had been murdered (Saturday night), the two individuals claimed that they were on the road. They denied robbing and killing the woman. However, the cops are not buying their story just yet.

The 14-year-old was aware of the woman’s home and yard. Four months before she was murdered, someone had gone into her home and stole a quantity of phone cards from her microwave—she had allegedly suspected the teenager.

Her relatives believed that whoever robbed Shairoon back then may have killed her last Saturday, since the persons went into the microwave again and stole phone cards.

Investigations are ongoing.