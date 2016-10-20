Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Main Street artists seek to enthrall art lovers with exhibition at Umana Yana

Oct 20, 2016 News 0

Art lovers are in for a treat when they visit the exhibition currently ongoing at the Umana Yana, and put on by the Main Street Art Group.
According to the Public Relations Officer of the Main Street Art Group, Francis Ferreira,

A section of the locally created jewellery on display at the Umana Yana.

the exhibition is geared at cultivating appreciation for local art form and creativity.
According to him, the objective is to showcase the dynamics of the work of seventeen Main Street Artists in different settings, rather than the usual open spaces of Main Street avenue in central Georgetown.
This is the third venture hosted by the group, which was founded in the 1980s. Ferreira said that the exhibition is a collaborative between the Department of Culture and the Main Street Art Group.
He also said that the idea is to capture the interest of a younger audience.
“We want to see more people, especially school children, involved and attending our shows, rather than them stopping to watch us work when we are on Main Street.”
He said that the aim is to stimulate the development of the finest expressions of the visual imagination among Guyanese through visual and other aspects of art.
As such, several multi-dimensional surface paintings, sculptures, calabash craft, jewellery and fine craft pieces will be on display at the Umana Yana.
Ferreira stressed that the traditional or contemporized designs hold a high degree of craftsmanship and imagination. The pieces are crafted from a variety of materials, including wood, leather and seeds.
Many of the pieces, the artist said, are new and making their debut at the art show.
The art exhibition is being run from October 17-31, 2016. It is open to all members of the public.

