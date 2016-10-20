KNews grenade attack PI…Witness testifies to accused giving wanted man grenade

It was Alfie Garraway who gave the live grenade to Shemar Wilson, who is still wanted for the June 4, attack on Kaieteur News, and told him that the explosive device is to be thrown at the publisher’s Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

This is according to Kevin Walters, a security guard of Gordon Street, Kitty Georgetown. Walters told the court that he was present at the home of Garraway when he handed over what appeared to be a grenade to Wilson and told him that it is to be thrown on “Kaieteur News man black Lexus”.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.

Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorneys Stanley Moore and Glenn Hanoman, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams.

Walters, a relative of Howard, was called to gave evidence on behalf of the prosecution when the preliminary inquiry into the offence continued before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday.

Led in evidence by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, the witness told the court that he is acquainted with the three accused. He said that Howard is the nephew of his reputed wife. He also stated that he knows Wilson. The witness told the court that from time to time he would visit the home of Garraway and would see the three accused along with Wilson.

Several objections were raised by Attorneys Moore and Bollers during this witness’ testimony. The witness was also subjected to cross examination.

At Wednesday’s court hearing, Glenn Lall, publisher of Kaieteur News had told the court that he is unaware aware if Garraway and Williams, or any other individual(s), have resentment towards him or Kaieteur News.

He recalled smiling after he was shown an object which appeared to be a grenade lying next to the front wheel of his vehicle, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street, Georgetown, several metres south of the media house. He explained that he did not believe the instrument was a grenade and instructed his security staff to contact police for verification.

Also testifying that day was Detective Sergeant (ag) Derwin Eastman. Sergeant Eastman is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and is the Subordinate Officer (SO) in charge of the Plain Clothes Patrol Section. He testified to arresting Leroy Williams at a location in Sophia.

At an October 6 court hearing, 20-year-old Shiv Tiwari had testified to lending his mother’s motor car to Wilson.

Tiwari of 151 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, had told the court that Wilson, also known as Abdue, came to his home on the day in question, to borrow the car, which he described as silver Toyota Spacio. The witness testified that he has not heard from or seen Wilson since that day.

According to Tiwari, he was arrested by police and taken into custody, where he spent in excess of 72 hours. During that period, he recalled giving a statement to police in relation to the matter.

Police Corporal Floyd Hossanah, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, and attached to the Bomb Disposal Unit, was also called to the stand.

He was tasked with detonating the grenade.

Also testifying was Police Constable Clayton Gittens, who is stationed at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, and attached to the Crime Laboratory. Constable Gittens is a photo print technician; crime scene examiner and crime scene photographer. He took several photographs of the crime scene, which were tendered, admitted and marked into evidence.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.