Hetmyer shines as Windies A makes inroads

Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka, CMC – Shimron Hetmyer fell agonisingly short of a hundred as he led a solid West Indies A reply on the second day of the final four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A here yesterday.
The Caribbean side closed the day on 183 for four at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with Hetmyer top-scoring with an aggressive 94 and captain Shamarh Brooks unbeaten on 43.
Sri Lanka A had earlier converted their overnight 272 for seven into 318 all out, as left-arm seamer Delorn Johnson helped polish off the tail to finish with four for 65.
Off-spinner Rahkeen Cornwall claimed three for 93 while leg-spinner Damion Jacobs picked up two for 64.
Roshen Silva added just nine to his overnight 40 while number 10 Kasun Madushanka slammed five fours in an eight-ball 20.
West Indies A were quickly in trouble, however, when openers Rajendra Chandrika (11) and left-hander Kieran Powell (8) departed cheaply to leave the visitors stumbling on 35 for two.
Hetmyer and Brooks then came together to rescue the innings in an enterprising 104-run, third wicket stand.
The left-handed Hetmyer was dominant throughout in a better than run-a-ball innings, carving out 17 boundaries off just 93 deliveries.
Brooks, a right-hander, has faced 79 deliveries and struck five fours.
When Hetmyer fell, the in-form Vishaul Singh joined Brooks to add a further 34 for the fourth wicket before perishing 15 minutes before the close for 15, lbw to seamer Lahiru Gamage.
The three-game series is tied 1-1 after the hosts won the opener in Colombo by seven wickets and West Indies A pulled of a massive 333-run victory in the second contest in Pallekele.
Scoreboard
SRI LANKA A 1st innings
(overnight 272 for seven)
S Weerakkody lbw b Johnson 79
+K Perera b Johnson 69
*L Thirimanne c Brooks b Cornwall 2
A Gunaratne c Joseph b Jacobs 16
C Asalanka c Powell b Cornwall 46
R Silva c wkp Hamilton b Roach 49
D Shanaka b Cornwall 13
J Vandersay lbw b Jacobs 2
L Sandakan lbw b Johnson 2
K Madushanka c Roach b Johnson 20
L Gamage not out 12
Extras (lb3, nb5) 8
TOTAL (all out, 89.2 overs) 318
Fall of wickets: 1-133, 2-151, 3-153, 4-180,
5-236, 6-259, 7-272, 8-284, 9-286, 10-318.
Bowling: Roach 17-5-59-1 (nb2), Johnson 15.2-3-65-4,
Cornwall 29-4-93-3 (nb3), Joseph 9-3-34-0, Jacobs 19-1-64-2.
WEST INDIES A 1st inning
R Chandrika c Silva b Madushanka 11
K Powell b Asalanka 8
S Hetmyer c Thirimanne b Sandakan 94
*S Brooks not out 43
V Singh lbw b Gamage 15
+J Hamilton not out 5
Extras (b4, w1, nb2) 7
TOTAL (4 wkts, 45 overs) 183
To bat: R Cornwall, K Roach, D Johnson,
D Jacobs, K Joseph.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-35, 3-139, 4-173.
Bowling: Gamage 12-1-34-1, Madushanka 9-3-22-1 (w1),
Asalanka 4-1-22-1, Shanaka 2-0-15-0, Vandersay 4-0-25-0,
Sandakan 9-0-42-1 (nb2), Gunaratne 5-0-19-0.
Position: West Indies A trail by 135 runs with six first innings wickets intact.
Toss: Sri Lanka A.
Umpires: L Hannibal, S Jayamahamudali.
