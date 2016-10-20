Granger to address Conservation Int’l dinner in Washington

Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:15 AM
President David Granger will be attending the Conservation International (CI) Board of Directors Meeting in Washington, D.C. which will be held between today and tomorrow.
According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the Head of State was invited to meet with the board and top officials of CI, along with President Ian Khama of Botswana, to deliver an address to an official dinner.
“The President will promote Guyana’s push towards the development of a ‘green’ state and make the case for international support for this goal. Having already committed to bringing a further two million hectares of Guyana’s forest under conservation, President Granger is expected to emphasise its central role to the construction of a ‘green’ state, demonstrating how conservation can form the basis of economic growth and human development.”
Granger will also meet with former President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson of Iceland and former President Anote Tong of Kiribati, who are attending the meeting.
Conservation International has provided support in the areas of areas of biodiversity, conservation, climate change management, ecotourism, forestry, natural resource management and sustainable livelihoods for the past 14 years in Guyana.
