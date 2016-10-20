Gov’t-approved wind farm project to supply 26MW of energy

– initiative to start up by 2017

Even as several sections of the nation continue to experience bouts of power outages owing to technical

problems of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Incorporated, the Government has announced that it will soon embrace the role for renewable energy resources, with the implementation of wind energy in Guyana.

This is in keeping with the Green Economy initiative.

According to information disseminated to the press yesterday, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has undertaken a number of initiatives to provide the policy, regulatory and technical framework for the development of wind energy according to international standards.

The information outlined that the recently updated Study of Guyana’s Power Generation System Expansion identifies the role for up to 26MW of wind energy generation capacity from the year 2017.

“Additionally, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, as part of its policy framework for renewable energy, is currently in the process of updating the 1994 National Energy Policy, under a Policy Steering Committee, to provide the framework and strategy to guide the transition of Guyana to an economy that is energy efficient, low-carbon, cost-effective, indigenous renewable energy resources, and provides for increased energy security.”

Also within this framework, interest in renewable energy development will be specially guided and supported, while a draft of the updated National Energy Policy will be available by the end of 2016 where the policy will be finalized within the second half of 2017 by way of a consultative process with stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure consulted with an international expert in March 2016 to advise on the environmental, economic, technical issues, requirements, and processes that would be necessary for a systematic and professional development of wind energy projects.

This consultancy resulted in outlining clear guidelines and criteria for assisting project developers, and all stakeholders (including government departments and agencies) to develop wind energy projects in a sustainable manner in accordance with international standards.

Moreover, the policy, regulatory, and technical frameworks are expected to facilitate the social, environment and economic sustainable projects.

Further, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has embarked on informing the public of the main requirements which are consistent with international standards.

“These requirements are for prospective wind energy developers in preparation for their projects, which are necessary to lead to Power Purchase Agreement negotiations.”

Guyana would badly want additional, cheaper power as several new housing schemes and a number of new industries continue to spring up, spurring an increased demand for power.

The country is heavily dependent on imported oil to meet its energy needs.

The previous administration has been pinning hopes on a 165-megawatt (MW) hydro electric project at Amaila Falls, Region Eight to meet demands. However, that project has been shelved by the new administration which cited high costs, among other things after the US developer, Sithe Global, pulled out.

This was after the National Assembly remained divided on key legislation that was critical to the funding of the US$840M-plus project.

GPL using the cheaper, heavy fuel oil is reportedly generating at around 18 US cents per kilowatt.

Last October, the stalled wind farm project spearheaded by city businessman, Lloyd Singh and a number of other investors was given a green light by the Government

The US$50M-plus project which is expected to add over 25 megawatts of additional power to the national grid is said to be a collaborative agreement between the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) and the developer, Guyana Wind-Farm Inc.

Back then, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, disclosed that the Cabinet of Ministers has given its no objection to examine the proposal in detail.

The review was expected to ensure that the project, slated to be built at Hope Beach, East Coast Demerara, meets the required criteria. Patterson had outlined that the proposal outlined 12-cents per kilowatt hour fee, with the investor already submitting documentations and assuring that financing has been secured.