Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GGMC exploring new technology to improve recovery rate

Oct 20, 2016 News 0

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is testing technologies that will reduce the environmental footprint of mining while improving recovery rates for miners.

Acting Commissioner of the GGMC, Newell Dennison

Acting Commissioner of the GGMC, Newell Dennison

The Mineral Processing Unit of the GGMC has been reviewing and testing alternatives to existing methods. These technologies are aimed at reducing the dependence on mercury in the extraction of the minerals, particularly gold.
Acting Commissioner of the GGMC, Newell Dennison, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), in a recent interview, that “technologies such as circuits that have chemical and floatation requisites and cyanide circuits are all options being explored.”
He said, however, that the options are not readily available to every type of miner in the six mining districts across Guyana.
According to Dennison, officers of the GGMC are working in specific areas to introduce the technologies.
“They go to the miners in those districts, do testing to help them understand what kind of circuits can be applicable, what kind of methods they should be using in treating the material; washing it or separating, sifting, crushing, which lend to the process of extraction of the materials,” Dennison explained.
Noting that the technologies have been around, Dennison said the GGMC is adapting existing technologies to local situations.
The GGMC is currently in a ‘training of trainers’ stage of this exploration and has been collaborating with international agencies. Earlier this year, the entity benefited from training and demonstrations on these technologies from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Canadian International Resources and Development Institute (CIRDI).
GGMC’s Senior Environment Officer, Darcy Walrond, told GINA that earlier this year that the Commission was at Mahdia, Region Eight, conducting demonstrations where they used gold catcher which are all mercury-free technologies.
The technologies being examined are expected to significantly reduce the use of mercury in mining. Guyana signed onto the Minamata Convention on Mercury in 2013 in Japan. The convention is an international pact to protect the environment and health from the adverse effects of mercury.
More importantly, these technologies are expected to significantly improve the recovery rates of the mined mineral. Small to medium scale miners have been calling on the GGMC to provide the technical assistance in improving recovery rates. Currently, the recovery rate is 30 to 40 percent.
“With improved technologies you have improved recovery rates and when you have much higher recover rates then the use of mercury would dramatically reduce,” Walrond explained to GINA. These initiatives are part of the GGMC’s Action Plan aimed at modernising the mining sector. The Action Plan received approval from the Board of Directors of the GGMC in September and it is being implemented in phases.

More in this category

Sports

South Ruimveldt Primary edge West for sixth South Georgetown athletics title

South Ruimveldt Primary edge West for sixth South Georgetown...

Oct 20, 2016

South Ruimveldt Primary School edged West Ruimveldt Primary in a nail-biting finish yesterday afternoon at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, to take home a sixth straight South Georgetown...
Read More
Hetmyer shines as Windies A makes inroads

Hetmyer shines as Windies A makes inroads

Oct 20, 2016

Simmons sacking led to Windies meltdown, claims Pollard

Simmons sacking led to Windies meltdown, claims...

Oct 20, 2016

National Secondary Schools Cricket Dindyal shines for Diamond as E/Bank zone commences Saints, RISS advance in GT Zone

National Secondary Schools Cricket Dindyal shines...

Oct 20, 2016

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Male, Female Finals set for Sunday at DCC

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Male, Female Finals...

Oct 20, 2016

UG INTER-FACULTY TRACK & FIELD ATHLETIC MEET POSTPONED

UG INTER-FACULTY TRACK & FIELD ATHLETIC MEET...

Oct 20, 2016

First Division 50 overs cricket – Upper Corentyne play Skeldon CC on Saturday

First Division 50 overs cricket – Upper...

Oct 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch