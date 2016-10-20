General Services are Bosai Inter Department football champs

A lone goal off the boot of General Services’ Damion Williams in the 76th minute of play was enough to end the reign of three-time champions, Plant Operations in last Saturday’s final of the Bosai Inter Department Football Championship at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

The new champions were led by the inspirational play of forward and the competition’s MVP Delon Charter who orchestrated all their offensive moves. Charter’s harassing of the Plant Maintenance backline eventually made room for the combination of Andrew Breedy and Williams to nail home the lone goal of the game.

Breedy served up a well calculated cross that was met by the darting Williams who never gave Plant Operations’ custodian a chance as he struck a crisp shot from the top of the 18-yard box to send the many fans into celebration mode in the 76th minute.

This broke the deadlock in the match which was going back and forth. A number of top company officials from the Linden Bauxite Operations were on hand to witness the final and the supporters from the two finalists also made their presence felt.

After the go ahead goal, General Services locked down on defence as the experienced Waynewright Bethune in association with Kerron Fiedtkou and the sterling efforts of goalkeeper Kellon Neblett never allowed Plant Operations back into the contest.

Plant Operations did show some fight through Mark Louis, Orin Scott and Ryan Noel among others.