First Division 50 overs cricket – Upper Corentyne play Skeldon CC on Saturday

Cricket fans in the Upper Corentyne area have an opportunity to see the best cricketers from that part of the country in action on Saturday.
The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has arranged a special First Division 50 overs cricket match between the UCCA and Skeldon Community Centre First Division teams at the Skeldon Community Centre ground, starting at 9:30hrs.
This match will also be practice for both teams ahead of the Berbice Cricket Board Tenelec 50 overs competition which will commence very soon. The UCCA is calling on all cricket fans to come out and support their top cricketers from the Upper Corentyne area and be witness to what is expected to be a very competitive match.
Upper Corentyne Team will come from: Davanand Chatterpaul , Lakeram Latchmen , Viendra Gooniah, Totaram Persaud, Permashwar Chaterpal, Jameel Assad, Naeem Yacoob, Tameshwar Ramoutar, Thameshwar Kumar, Omesh Khemraj, Khameshwar Chaterpal, Abdulla Ajib, Abdur Ajib, Niran Yacoob (Manager) & Hubern Evans (coach).
Skeldon will be represented by: Trishan Ramdass, Christopher Jaundoo, Andrew Persaud, Ravi Bassoo, Gajendra Nauth, Victor Pedro, Junior Blair, Jermaine Reid, Mahendra Chaitnarine, Afseer Hussain, Shahab Rasheed, Totaram Rajaram, Javid Ali, Andrew Saul, and Ziekeel Gorden. (Samuel Whyte)

