Dataram, wife “tampered” with passports stolen during robbery – Police source

Drug convict Barry Dataram and his reputed wife, Anjanie Boodnarine tampered with the passports that they were caught with, and at least one of the document was stolen from a victim during a robbery, according to a

senior police source.

The passports used by the couple, R0341097 and R0376916, are authentic documents which were issued to two other persons by the Central Immigration Department.

However, Dataram and his wife allegedly tampered with the bio-data pages of both passports and put in false information and immigration stamps to show that they departed Guyana to neighbouring Suriname.

The couple departed Guyana illegally.

The original holders of the passports are males. One of the documents was indeed issued to a David Persaud. Kaieteur News understands that the original passport holder lost his document during a break-in of his motor vehicle. This was supported by a police report. The police are investigating the second individual, who is providing conflicting details.

Dataram and Boodnarine left Guyana late last month when Dataram was convicted on cocaine charges. They were nabbed last Friday at Latour, southern Paramaribo, Suriname, and transferred to Guyana the following day.