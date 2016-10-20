Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dataram, wife “tampered” with passports stolen during robbery – Police source

Oct 20, 2016 News 0

Drug convict Barry Dataram and his reputed wife, Anjanie Boodnarine tampered with the passports that they were caught with, and at least one of the document was stolen from a victim during a robbery, according to a

The two passports which the couple tampered with.

The two passports which the couple tampered with.

senior police source.
The passports used by the couple, R0341097 and R0376916, are authentic documents which were issued to two other persons by the Central Immigration Department.
However, Dataram and his wife allegedly tampered with the bio-data pages of both passports and put in false information and immigration stamps to show that they departed Guyana to neighbouring Suriname.
The couple departed Guyana illegally.
The original holders of the passports are males. One of the documents was indeed issued to a David Persaud. Kaieteur News understands that the original passport holder lost his document during a break-in of his motor vehicle. This was supported by a police report. The police are investigating the second individual, who is providing conflicting details.
Dataram and Boodnarine left Guyana late last month when Dataram was convicted on cocaine charges. They were nabbed last Friday at Latour, southern Paramaribo, Suriname, and transferred to Guyana the following day.

More in this category

Sports

National Secondary Schools Cricket Dindyal shines for Diamond as E/Bank zone commences Saints, RISS advance in GT Zone

National Secondary Schools Cricket Dindyal shines for Diamond as...

Oct 20, 2016

By Sean Devers The overs in two matches yesterday in the GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s 30-over competition had to be reduced in ideal conditions as Mavendra Dindyal starred in the East Bank...
Read More
Wolf’s Challenge Cup Male, Female Finals set for Sunday at DCC

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Male, Female Finals...

Oct 20, 2016

UG INTER-FACULTY TRACK & FIELD ATHLETIC MEET POSTPONED

UG INTER-FACULTY TRACK & FIELD ATHLETIC MEET...

Oct 20, 2016

First Division 50 overs cricket – Upper Corentyne play Skeldon CC on Saturday

First Division 50 overs cricket – Upper...

Oct 20, 2016

Savage tackle Floodlights tomorrow night at DCC in Hardball T/20 fixture

Savage tackle Floodlights tomorrow night at DCC...

Oct 20, 2016

General Services are Bosai Inter Department football champs

General Services are Bosai Inter Department...

Oct 20, 2016

Bel Air Lions Club Domino Tournament Closing date for entries now Oct. 28

Bel Air Lions Club Domino Tournament Closing date...

Oct 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch