Brother allegedly steals from brother

Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:25 AM
Andrew Carter yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge of break and enter.
It is alleged that between September 30 and October 15, last, the 56 year old man broke and entered his brother’s storage bond and stole a quantity of equipment.
The facts presented by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that between the aforementioned dates, at Station Street Kitty, the accused broke and entered the storage bond of Kester Carter, his brother, and stole equipment amounting to $425,000.
Carter pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate.
The Magistrate went on to ask the Police Prosecutor what the relationship is between the defendant and the Virtual Complainant. The defendant told the court “we come out from the same bowel but he’s not my brother.”
Andrew Carter was placed on $70,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on November 7.
Oct 20, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Kieron Pollard has described shambolic behind-the-scenes operations of the West Indies team in the recent Twenty20 and One-Day series against Pakistan, and has argued...
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
If there is any Guyanese out there who thinks that if the PPP returns to power their leaders will remove corruptibility,... more
Two persons at odds with each other can both be right. This is the case in relation to the dispute between the Minister... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
Political opposition parties are stuck in one gear. They all refuse to accept the good that the other party is doing,... more