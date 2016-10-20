Brother allegedly steals from brother

Andrew Carter yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge of break and enter.

It is alleged that between September 30 and October 15, last, the 56 year old man broke and entered his brother’s storage bond and stole a quantity of equipment.

The facts presented by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that between the aforementioned dates, at Station Street Kitty, the accused broke and entered the storage bond of Kester Carter, his brother, and stole equipment amounting to $425,000.

Carter pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate.

The Magistrate went on to ask the Police Prosecutor what the relationship is between the defendant and the Virtual Complainant. The defendant told the court “we come out from the same bowel but he’s not my brother.”

Andrew Carter was placed on $70,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on November 7.