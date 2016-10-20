Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brother allegedly steals from brother

Oct 20, 2016 News 0

Andrew Carter yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge of break and enter.
It is alleged that between September 30 and October 15, last, the 56 year old man broke and entered his brother’s storage bond and stole a quantity of equipment.
The facts presented by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that between the aforementioned dates, at Station Street Kitty, the accused broke and entered the storage bond of Kester Carter, his brother, and stole equipment amounting to $425,000.
Carter pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the Chief Magistrate.
The Magistrate went on to ask the Police Prosecutor what the relationship is between the defendant and the Virtual Complainant. The defendant told the court “we come out from the same bowel but he’s not my brother.”
Andrew Carter was placed on $70,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on November 7.

More in this category

Sports

South Ruimveldt Primary edge West for sixth South Georgetown athletics title

South Ruimveldt Primary edge West for sixth South Georgetown...

Oct 20, 2016

South Ruimveldt Primary School edged West Ruimveldt Primary in a nail-biting finish yesterday afternoon at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, to take home a sixth straight South Georgetown...
Read More
Hetmyer shines as Windies A makes inroads

Hetmyer shines as Windies A makes inroads

Oct 20, 2016

Simmons sacking led to Windies meltdown, claims Pollard

Simmons sacking led to Windies meltdown, claims...

Oct 20, 2016

National Secondary Schools Cricket Dindyal shines for Diamond as E/Bank zone commences Saints, RISS advance in GT Zone

National Secondary Schools Cricket Dindyal shines...

Oct 20, 2016

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Male, Female Finals set for Sunday at DCC

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Male, Female Finals...

Oct 20, 2016

UG INTER-FACULTY TRACK & FIELD ATHLETIC MEET POSTPONED

UG INTER-FACULTY TRACK & FIELD ATHLETIC MEET...

Oct 20, 2016

First Division 50 overs cricket – Upper Corentyne play Skeldon CC on Saturday

First Division 50 overs cricket – Upper...

Oct 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch