Bel Air Lions Club Domino Tournament Closing date for entries now Oct. 28

Organisers of The Lions Club of Bel Air upcoming Domino Competition revealed to Kaieteur Sport via telephone yesterday that due to the increasing interest expressed by teams they’ve decided to push back the closing date for entries from Sunday to Friday, October 28.

Lion Orlando James told this newspaper that the Georgetown Dominoes Association whose responsibility is to run the tournament have requested that the date for registration to play in the event be pushed back to accommodate the large number of teams interested in being part of the fund raising venture.

The competition will be held on Sunday, October 30, at the Lions Civic Centre, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville, starting at 12:00hrs.

The winning team will receive $100,000 and a trophy, while second and third placed finishers take away $60,000 and $40,000 respectively, while a special prize will be given to the Most Valuable Player.

The sponsors on board are: Clear Waters, Colin Talbert Contracting Services, ART Sawmilling Enterprise, Hamid’s Hardware, N. James Consultancy, Creative Jewellery & Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall and others.

The proceeds of the Tournament will be used to support the poor and needy.

Meanwhile, registration forms could be collected at Faye Joseph’s residence at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt, Ramchand Auto Spares on Sheriff Street and Ray’s One Stop Auto Spares on Sheriff Street and contact could be made with Orlando James on tele#665-1235 or Rodwell Phillips on tele#686-0632.