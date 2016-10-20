Barama smell de rat and running

Barama come to Guyana like a train just as de Pee Pee Pee was preparing to run de country. Some Koreans was looking fuh timber because dem did start a building campaign. Dem was building nuff house and wharf.

Is 25 years since Barama come. De Koreans sell out to de Malaysians but Barama mek plywood and push Kissoon out of business. Dem wasn’t to sell in Guyana but foreigners always got a way to mek de government give concessions. All dem got to mek a promise.

Dem boys want to believe that Barama didn’t pay no tax fuh all dem years dem been in this country. Dem promise something and de Jagdeo Government fall in love wid de nice words. That is why de country ain’t get no money from Barama.

But everybody know that happy living is not long life. De government change and a new set of people start to look at wha was happening in de timber industry.

BaiShan was de chief culprit and de new people tek back all de land that de company was dragging out de timber from and not paying any money to de country.

Just like Barama, BaiShan did mek some promise. One promise was to give Value Added. That mean that it would mek things from de wood and mek more money than if dem sell de wood alone.

Dem boys know that nutten ain’t happen. De new people who tek over de country get vex and tek way de land from BaiShan.

Barama see wha happen and know that de same hammer coming suh it give back some of de land it tek. It hope to avoid de lash wha BaiShan get.

But dem boys want de government to kick dem out anyhow. De Barama bluff can’t wuk. Dem boys know that all de money Barama promise never exist. And is time Guyana tek back all its land from dem scamps who come wid nuff promise and give Guyana so much shaft that de country can’t even rise up.

Talk half and help Barama ketch de next boat out of Guyana.