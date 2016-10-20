Barama smell de rat and running

Latest update October 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
Oct 20, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Barama come to Guyana like a train just as de Pee Pee Pee was preparing to run de country. Some Koreans was looking fuh timber because dem did start a building campaign. Dem was building nuff house and wharf.
Is 25 years since Barama come. De Koreans sell out to de Malaysians but Barama mek plywood and push Kissoon out of business. Dem wasn’t to sell in Guyana but foreigners always got a way to mek de government give concessions. All dem got to mek a promise.
Dem boys want to believe that Barama didn’t pay no tax fuh all dem years dem been in this country. Dem promise something and de Jagdeo Government fall in love wid de nice words. That is why de country ain’t get no money from Barama.
But everybody know that happy living is not long life. De government change and a new set of people start to look at wha was happening in de timber industry.
BaiShan was de chief culprit and de new people tek back all de land that de company was dragging out de timber from and not paying any money to de country.
Just like Barama, BaiShan did mek some promise. One promise was to give Value Added. That mean that it would mek things from de wood and mek more money than if dem sell de wood alone.
Dem boys know that nutten ain’t happen. De new people who tek over de country get vex and tek way de land from BaiShan.
Barama see wha happen and know that de same hammer coming suh it give back some of de land it tek. It hope to avoid de lash wha BaiShan get.
But dem boys want de government to kick dem out anyhow. De Barama bluff can’t wuk. Dem boys know that all de money Barama promise never exist. And is time Guyana tek back all its land from dem scamps who come wid nuff promise and give Guyana so much shaft that de country can’t even rise up.
Talk half and help Barama ketch de next boat out of Guyana.
Oct 20, 2016South Ruimveldt Primary School edged West Ruimveldt Primary in a nail-biting finish yesterday afternoon at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, to take home a sixth straight South Georgetown...
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
Oct 20, 2016
If there is any Guyanese out there who thinks that if the PPP returns to power their leaders will remove corruptibility,... more
Two persons at odds with each other can both be right. This is the case in relation to the dispute between the Minister... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
Political opposition parties are stuck in one gear. They all refuse to accept the good that the other party is doing,... more