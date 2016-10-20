Alleged serial bandit remanded over Parfaite Harmonie robberies

Andrew Davis Hescott has found himself before the court again, months after he was freed of illegal firearm and ammunition charges by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Hescott, 23, of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, who was given a sound thrashing by residents after allegedly carrying out a series of robberies at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He was indicted on five counts of robbery under-arms and a count of possession of illegal ammunition. He was not required to plead to the charges which were laid indictable.

It is alleged that on October 15, at La Parfaite Harmonie, Hescott while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Jing-Fie of $200,000 cash and a quantity of Digicel and GT&T phone cards.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 23:30hrs. The victim was at the Jods Chinese Restaurant, when unmasked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, pounced and relieved the Virtual Complainant of valuables, including a wallet and an undisclosed amount of cash, during which a round was discharged.

It was further alleged that on the October 15, at the same location, while armed with a gun, he robbed Ron Willie of $168,000. Hescott is also accused of robbing Laurel Rice at gunpoint of $60,000, belonging to the Jesus Restore It Supermarket on October 11, at La Parfaite Harmonie.

The accused was also charged with carrying out another armed robbery at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara, whereby he and others held Ashley Persaud at gunpoint and relieved her of $100,000 and $75,000 worth in phone cards.

And finally, he is accused of having three .32 rounds of ammunition in his possession on October 15, when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

An unrepresented Hescott was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 3, in the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

Back in April, Andrew Hescott and his brother Ryan Hescott, along with Mark Anthony and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Aaron Eastman, who are both deceased, were freed on a firearm charge after the prosecution failed to tender the firearms in court on several occasions.

Eastman was among the 17 prisoners that died when a fire gutted a section of the Camp Street Prison on March 3. Anthony was executed in Layou Street, North Ruimveldt on September 2, by two gunmen. Police had said that Anthony was sitting on a bench in Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt, when he was approached and shot by the armed men.

The first charge had alleged that on December 5, last, at Robb Street, Georgetown, they had in their possession seven rounds of ammunition without being the holders of firearm licences. It was further alleged that the men had two firearms in their possession, when they were not holders of firearm licences.

According to reports, on December 5, 2015, police ranks on operation dragnet stopped a motor car on Robb Street, after observing its occupants acting in a suspicious manner. They conducted a search of the vehicle, which was reported to be bearing an obscure number plate. The lawmen unearthed the guns and ammunitions hidden in various parts of the car.

It was reported that concerned citizens saw the quartet in a motor car on Robb Street, acting in a suspicious manner. Police were summoned and cornered the vehicle, driven by the soldier. At the time GDF officer was reportedly wearing a black hoodie. The vehicle was searched and the police found a .32 revolver with matching rounds under the front passenger’s seat. A 12 gauge sawn-off shotgun was unearthed from under the driver’s seat.