Latest update October 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

Tender Board practiced no due diligence to ensure evaluators were qualified – AG Report

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has been found to be in default of not practising due diligence as it relates to ensuring that persons appointed as evaluators had the expertise and experience as is specified in the Procurement Act.
Ministerial departments and Agency Tender Boards are required to nominate qualified persons to be considered by the National Board to sit on Evaluation Committees.
Auditors noted that a pool of evaluators was created and evaluation committees were formed to decide on procurement subject to its jurisdiction. However, it was reported that NPTAB had not exercised due diligence to ensure that the persons appointed as evaluators had the requisite expertise and experience.
In response to this, NPTAB’s Chairman explained that a circular was issued in February of this year by the National Board to all Regional, Ministerial, Department and Agency Tender Boards.
These entities were reminded about Sections 20 (1) and 23 (1) of the Procurement Act 2003, which requires these agencies to nominate persons to serve on the evaluation committees.
Additionally, they were asked to submit the qualifications and experience of the nominated persons for the board to scrutinize.
Based on this response, the audit office recommended that in appointing Tender Evaluators, the National Board should do all in its power that Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Regions undertake checks to ensure that candidates have the necessary expertise before nominations are made to the National Board.
Also, it was recommended that when the National Board is appointing evaluators directly, it should keep documentation to provide evidence of the checks undertaken.
This is not the first time that the Audit Office has highlighted this problem in the National Board. This specific issue was highlighted in the Auditor General’s report for 2014. It appears as though the required steps are not being employed by the agency to remedy the problem.

