Cane harvester suspected of killing wife captured in Backdam

Swift efforts by law enforcement officers in ‘B’ Division have led to the arrest of Winston Benjamin aka ‘Blood,’ who is alleged to have fatally stabbed his reputed wife on Monday.

The suspect, a 40-year-old cane harvester attached to the Skeldon Estate, was captured in the Ulverston backdam, Corentyne, where he has been hiding out since the incident.

Police had been on the hunt for him since Monday, after he fled to the backdam.

Benjamin was in hiding after he allegedly knifed his reputed wife 38-year-old Yansen Brush, a mother of four, to death in a shop in Ulverston.

The woman reportedly worked at the Alness Primary School as a canteen operator.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene on Monday and spoke to Beverly Green, the proprietor of the shop where Brush met her demise, the woman confirmed that the incident happened on her premises.

The shop owner stated that Brush came into her shop to make a purchase after which the suspect took out a knife and stabbed his reputed wife several times.

Green said that she grabbed on to the man through an opening in the shop counter in a bid to keep him from escaping, while a bleeding Yansen staggered to the side of the shop.

Benjamin managed to wriggle free from Green’s grasp with the weapon still in his possession and fled the scene.

The woman was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.