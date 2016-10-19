Latest update October 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Some people BT cutting spike nail

Oct 19, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Scampish and thiefing politicians don’t like certain types of people. Dem don’t like media people who criticize and expose dem wrongdoing.
Dem don’t like de auditors who got to check dem books, especially de Auditor General. When Jagdeo been in power he mess up de media. He insult nuff reporters and even ban one of dem from going to State House and Ohh Pee.
He cuss down de Waterfalls paper because it expose all he scampish and dutty deal. He cuss down de Auditor General fuh not keeping quiet about de loopholes he found.
Dem boys seh we get a new govt wid de same old Auditor General and de same set of media houses. De govt cussing de media houses among demself.  That is how Jagdeo did start off till he get in de open like dem bad hooman. He still deh in de open but now he behaving wuss than dem bad hooman.
De new Finance Minister, who baptise by de River of Jordan, start cuss down de Auditor General. And de man ain’t do him nutten. De man just talk that he tek money out de Treasury when he not suppose to. He jump and seh he don’t have to explain to de man.
Is that same language Jagdeo use that got he and he whole crew in de opposition. He was somebody who use to tell people that got to approve wha come out dem mouth and also wha dem put pun paper. De Auditor General was one.
Jordan believe he is Jagdeo. Of course he use to wuk in that same Finance Ministry wid Jagdeo. Dem boys want to believe that his actions and words is something that rub off from Jagdeo. De only thing is that he name ain’t call in no overseas bank account, yet.
But dem got a lot of people name calling wid some fancy figure in dem accounts.  Dem boys plan to expose dem figures one by one very soon. Uncle Sam got all de information and dem don’t hide scampishness.
Nuff of dem BT cutting spike nail when dem hear Guyana sign on to de money-sharing information.
Talk half and watch fuh see how dem boys gun get de last laugh.

More in this category

Sports

South Georgetown Inter-School Athletics competition commences

South Georgetown Inter-School Athletics competition commences

Oct 19, 2016

-‘Champions of Champions’ set for later this week   The South Georgetown, District 13 Inter-School Track and Field Competition started yesterday at the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Ground...
Read More
National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 19, 2016

GCF President admits to issues plaguing the body

GCF President admits to issues plaguing the body

Oct 19, 2016

Bunbury’s results overshadow many

Bunbury’s results overshadow many

Oct 19, 2016

GASP School’s Scrabble Initiative…

GASP School’s Scrabble Initiative…

Oct 19, 2016

PM says what Jamaican Government’s spend on athletes’ celebration a token gesture

PM says what Jamaican Government’s spend on...

Oct 19, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EDFA:

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 19, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch