Latest update October 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pouderoyen woman freed of common-law husband’s murder

Oct 19, 2016 News 0

The 12-member mixed jury yesterday returned a formal verdict, under the direction of Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, finding Nicola Joseph not guilty of the murder of her common-law husband Curtis McKinnon. It was alleged that McKinnon, a father of five, was fatally stabbed to the neck on July,20,2014, by Joseph during a heated argument at the victim’s Lot 12 Plantain Walk, Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home. Reports had indicated that the Guyana Water Incorporated supervisor and the mother of two of his children had been involved in an argument over the phone, and later, had engaged in a physical altercation during which Mc Kinnon was fatally stabbed. Joseph’s trial took place in the Georgetown High Court. Following the completion of testimony by Trevona Joseph, the daughter of the accused yesterday, State Prosecutor Siand Dhurjon disclosed that the State has led all its evidence in the matter and there were no more witnesses to call. Dhurjon represented the State in association with Prosecutor Shawnette Austin. Defence Attorney Sonia Parag had previously submitted that her client acted in self-defence. However given the fact that Prosecutor had no more witnesses to call to disapprove the argument of the defence, the Judge directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty in relation to the accused. By the end of the proceeding, Justice Barlow told Joseph that she had been given a gift of a second chance, which she should use wisely. “You are free to go,” Justice Barlow pronounced. Upon hearing those words, Joseph, who was standing in the prisoner’s dock threw up both arms and shouted “thank you so much and thank you God,” before immediately exiting the courtroom.

Dead: Curtis McKinnon

The 12-member mixed jury yesterday returned a formal verdict, under the direction of Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, finding Nicola Joseph not guilty of the murder of her common-law husband Curtis McKinnon.
It was alleged that McKinnon, a father of five, was fatally stabbed to the neck on July,20,2014, by  Joseph during a heated argument at the victim’s Lot 12 Plantain Walk, Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home.
Reports had indicated that the Guyana Water Incorporated supervisor and the mother of two of his children had been involved in an argument over the phone, and later, had engaged in a physical altercation during which Mc Kinnon was fatally stabbed.
Joseph’s trial took place in the Georgetown High Court.
Following the completion of testimony by Trevona Joseph, the daughter of the accused yesterday, State Prosecutor Siand Dhurjon disclosed that the State has led all its evidence in the matter and there were no more witnesses to call. Dhurjon represented the State in association with Prosecutor Shawnette Austin.
Defence Attorney Sonia Parag had previously submitted that her client acted in self-defence.
However given the fact that Prosecutor had no more witnesses to call to disapprove the argument of the defence, the Judge directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty in relation to the accused.
By the end of the proceeding, Justice Barlow told Joseph that she had been given a gift of a second chance, which she should use wisely.
“You are free to go,” Justice Barlow pronounced.
Upon hearing those words, Joseph, who was standing in the prisoner’s dock threw up both arms and shouted “thank you so much and thank you God,” before immediately exiting the courtroom.

More in this category

Sports

South Georgetown Inter-School Athletics competition commences

South Georgetown Inter-School Athletics competition commences

Oct 19, 2016

-‘Champions of Champions’ set for later this week   The South Georgetown, District 13 Inter-School Track and Field Competition started yesterday at the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Ground...
Read More
National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 19, 2016

GCF President admits to issues plaguing the body

GCF President admits to issues plaguing the body

Oct 19, 2016

Bunbury’s results overshadow many

Bunbury’s results overshadow many

Oct 19, 2016

GASP School’s Scrabble Initiative…

GASP School’s Scrabble Initiative…

Oct 19, 2016

PM says what Jamaican Government’s spend on athletes’ celebration a token gesture

PM says what Jamaican Government’s spend on...

Oct 19, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EDFA:

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 19, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch