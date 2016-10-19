National Secondary Schools cricket…

Sachin Singh follows up 101 with unbeaten 79 for Chase Academy

– Four schools advance to next round

By Sean Devers

National U-17 opener Sachin Singh hit an unbeaten 79 to follow-up his 101 in the last round to maintain defending Champions Chase Academy’s unbeaten streak which started last year, while St Mary’s, Richard Ishmael Secondary and Kingston Secondary all advanced to the next round of the Georgetown Zone of the GCB/MOE National Secondary School 30-over competition yesterday.

Dwayne Dick, Mark Sukai, Meshack Sofflieigh and Akeem Christmas all had a good day with the ball, while Richard Ishmael’s Joshua Jones made 24 and took 3-9 to lead his team to an exciting eight-run win against Queen’s College (QC) at DCC.

Richard Ishmael made 105-6 from 20 overs but four controversial run outs and miscommunication between the GCB and DCC marred the most competitive game of the day which started 75 minutes late and the overs reduced to 20.

Joshua Gardener (6) was adjudged run out with the Woolford Avenue School on 8-1 but the versatile Jones and Sherwin Luke (18) rallied them to what turned out to be a winning total.

Amos Sarwan (2-14) bowled well for the Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell Coached QC who were in the contest until the last over which was bowled by Jones with 11 to get and three wickets standing.

Jones took two wickets in two balls as QC were restricted to 98-9 although Brandon Jaikarran, who stroked Rivadlle Phillips for four and sweetly on-drove Jasper Rose for a bullet-like boundary, was bowled by Brandon Ramnarine at 78-4. His 36 included four fours. Ramnarine (2-18) supported Jones.

At Bourda, Kingston Sec blew away School of the Nations by eight wickets after Mark Sukai (5-5) and Sofflieigh (4-4) conspired to dismantle the opposition batsmen with six of them making ducks. Devon Singh (15) offered token resistance before he was caught and bowled by the pint sized Sukai.

Kingston galloped to 43-2 in 6.2 overs with Sofflieigh hitting two fours in 16 before he was bowled by Rajendra Singh at 30-2 after that Delon McAlister (4) had his wicket disturbed at 28-1 by Bheem Hardyal.

At MYO, St Mary’s beat Marian Academy by seven wickets after reaching 45-3 in reply to Marian Academy’s paltry 42 from 10.4 overs.

Stephen Wilson clobbered two fours and a six in 18, while Randy Hamilton took 2-7 in a losing cause. Earlier, Christmas (4-15), Kester McAlister (2-8) and Alex Rodrigues (2-1) orchestrated the demolition job as Ricardo Percival managed seven before he was run out.

At GNIC, 16-year-old Sachin Singh led Chase Academy to 116-1 in 16.3 overs in reply to Bishop High’s 115 in 28 overs.

The left-handed Singh produced a batting blitz; clobbering four sixes and eight fours in an explosive unbeaten 79 and added 73 for the first wicket with Lesten Cupidore who was the silent partner before he was bowled by talented left-arm spinner Aryan Persaud for 12.

Singh was brutal in his stroke play and reached his second consecutive score of 50 with a murderous boundary off Persaud who was unlucky not to get rid Singh, who was twice dropped off his bowling.

Larrick Persaud was with Singh on 15 when victory was achieved by the leaning Institution Coached by former National off-spinner Gavin Nedd.

Watched by a vocal gathering which included owner, Head Master and CEO of Chase Academy Henry Chase and students from Marian Academy and St Mary’s, whose match across the Road ended early, Bishops put up some fight with Troy Persaud (35) and Sachin Ramroop (22) batting well.

Dick (5-16), Tyress Prescott (2-14) and Singh (2-18) did the job with the ball for the strongest team in the tournament.