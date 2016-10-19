Latest update October 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

GPL suffers another shutdown

Oct 19, 2016 News 0

–    company urges customers to check website, Facebook for updates

The Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) yesterday experienced three shutdowns between midday and 16:00hrs.
According to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), the shutdown was due to a suspected fault on the 69kv transmission line linking the Kingston Power Station to the Sophia Substation (Dispatch Centre).
Technicians were forced to isolate the transmission line from the DBIS grid.
“While efforts are ongoing to determine the origin of the shutdowns, power was restored within minutes of each shutdown in both counties with the exception of customers from Onverwagt to Ithaca-Berbice, Sophia to Success-ECD and along the East Bank Demerara Corridors who were repowered around 18:30hrs.”
GPL said that the loss of the transmission line connection between Kingston and Sophia reduced available generation by 32 megawatts within the DBIS, thus necessitating an emergency load shedding programme in the both counties “while we worked assiduously to return normalcy to the grid.”
GPL “encouraged” customers to visit its website at www.gplinc.net and GPL Inc. Facebook page for updates as they become available.
“We express regret for this unfortunate situation and the inconveniences caused and seek the patience of our valued customers.”
GPL is facing serious problems in Demerara and Berbice as it is unable to access excess power from the Vreed-en-Hoop power plant which is lying partially idle. This is because a submarine cable across the Demerara River, commissioned last year, is down and will not be repaired for another few weeks.

