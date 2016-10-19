GCF President admits to issues plaguing the body

– promises to address cyclists concerns amidst plans lift the sport



By Franklin Wilson

Just over a year into their four-year term, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) main constituents, the cyclists are not pleased with the way the new President, Horace Burrowes and his executive have been functioning.

The level of frustration has reached a point where many of the licensed riders have signed a petition calling for the resignation of the federation’s principal officers, Burrowes, Secretary Maria Leung, Vice President for Finance Jerome Allicock and Treasurer, Rosanna Sukhoo.

Kaieteur made contact with Burrowes who resides in the USA for him to respond to the concerns raised by the cyclists in the petition calling for them to resign with immediate effect.

Burrowes in responding stated that he must admit that the federation has been plagued with its own internal conflicts at the executive level which has been primarily responsible for the downward spiral of the sport at the administrative realm.

He claims that even though many of the riders who would have signed the petition are not fully aware of what they signed on to, he is committed to addressing the concerns of the riders.

”At this point I really don’t want to get into much detail but to say that I would be in Guyana in a couple of weeks and would be meeting with the executive and clubs to address the many concerns that they have.”

”I’ve been doing a lot in terms of reaching out to other federations and associations with a view of getting technical and other assistance for Guyana because I am on a mission to see this sport develop.”

Burrowes, who last visited Guyana in April informed that while he is out of the jurisdiction, presidential duties are performed by First Vice President Paul Choo Wee Nam.

He also admitted that the new Secretary is not experienced, but former Secretary Gemma Williams has been very kind in assisting and guiding Ms Leung.

”Ms Williams assisting us would have been agreed to by the executive and I would like to thank her for her assistance to date,” Burrowes said.

Earlier this year, Vice President Andrew Arjoon had tendered his resignation citing his inability to give 100% owing to work commitments.

With respect to representation at the 2016 Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships, Burrowes stated that on receiving the invitation, he would have enquired if any local cyclist(s) would have fitted the bill but was informed to the contrary.

”It was then that it was decided that in order for Guyana to be credited with points in this format, Mr James Joseph who represented Guyana at two Olympics and a former multiple national champion along with myself pay our way to Mexico in the interest of Guyana having a presence.”

He noted that despite Joseph being a veteran he is very active and can hold his own, pointing out that he clocked 11.6s in the 250m sprint.

”I have since initiated talks with the Mexico cycling body to assist Guyana in developing Track riders and so far, talks have been going well. They are committed to helping us with boarding and meals so I am to discuss this with my executive with a view of taking up the offer.”

Kaieteur Sport was also told that Guyana has been promised 10-cycles by the President of the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) Mr José Manuel Pelaez of Cuba and should be receiving same shortly.

The GCF President said he is expected to attend the COPACI AGM next January in Cuba where he is expected to pursue creating more alliances.