Latest update October 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Construction of Diamond overpass to start next year

Oct 19, 2016 News 0

– four lane project nearing completion

Government is fast-tracking plans to ease the traffic nightmare at the Diamond intersection, East Bank Demerara.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, there are plans to construct a vehicular overpass in this area.
The plans were announced earlier this year, with the groundwork being laid.
Projects Manager of the Ministry, Sunil Ganesh, disclosed in a Government statement that tenders for the project should be advertised next month and works will commence early next year.
“There are about 20,000 vehicles that use that intersection, so this vehicle overhead pass would significantly reduce the backup of traffic existing in Diamond, so when the vehicle overhead pass is completed you have free flow of traffic coming out of Diamond, there will be almost zero delay,” Ganesh explained.

Govt. has announced an overhead pass for the Diamond intersection, EBD, to help ease congestion.

Govt. has announced an overhead pass for the Diamond intersection, EBD, to help ease congestion.

Project Manager Sunil Ganesh

Project Manager Sunil Ganesh

The project manager added that in addition to the vehicular overhead pass, pedestrian overhead passes would be constructed at the Harbour Bridge next to the office of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, another at Eccles on the eastern side of the traffic light and a third in the vicinity of the Houston Secondary School.
Meanwhile, the East Bank Four Lane expansion project that started in 2012 is almost completed. The Ministry is currently working on installing traffic signs and road markings on certain sections of the road. The project was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) at US$17 M.
With regards to the Diamond intersection, with thousands of new homes in the area and an influx of new vehicles being imported, the lone access road to the scheme has proven to be a major congestion problem, especially during the rush hours.
The intersection has resulted in a bottleneck situation with frustrated drivers and residents urging for an alternative road.
The Diamond/Grove housing schemes are among the largest and newest in the country, with rapid growth recorded. A number of banks, hardware stores, schools, taxi services and even a market tarmac have been constructed.

More in this category

Sports

South Georgetown Inter-School Athletics competition commences

South Georgetown Inter-School Athletics competition commences

Oct 19, 2016

-‘Champions of Champions’ set for later this week   The South Georgetown, District 13 Inter-School Track and Field Competition started yesterday at the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Ground...
Read More
National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 19, 2016

GCF President admits to issues plaguing the body

GCF President admits to issues plaguing the body

Oct 19, 2016

Bunbury’s results overshadow many

Bunbury’s results overshadow many

Oct 19, 2016

GASP School’s Scrabble Initiative…

GASP School’s Scrabble Initiative…

Oct 19, 2016

PM says what Jamaican Government’s spend on athletes’ celebration a token gesture

PM says what Jamaican Government’s spend on...

Oct 19, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EDFA:

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 19, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch