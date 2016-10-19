110 graduate with Masters at Nations

The fourth annual graduation of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme that the Australian Institute of Business (AIB) offers in collaboration with Nations School of Business and Management (NSBM) was held last Sunday at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Some 145 students received their certificates, of whom110 graduated with their Masters; 24 received the Graduate Diploma in Management and 11 received the Graduate Certificate in Management.

Since the inception of the MBA programme five years ago, more than 400 persons have enrolled.

Those graduating include persons representing a wide cross-section of the Guyanese business community, and senior personnel from government ministries, and from the commercial banks. The students came from companies such as GTT, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), Banks DIH, the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil), Sterling Products Limited, the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Among the graduates also were sole entrepreneurs and representatives of a range of private agencies.

Dr Brian O’Toole, Director of NSBM, noted in his director’s remarks that students

are not simply ‘passing’ the MBA programme.

“They are doing so with distinction and many are already making significant impacts at their workplaces. AIB call the MBA they offer the ‘practical MBA’ and we are getting regular reports of how the graduates of the programme are gaining promotions and applying what they have learnt to make meaningful changes in their businesses and the companies in which they work.”

Ever since the first MBA examination that was written in November 2011, a total of 182 examinations have been held.

In that time, the students at Nations have recorded 26 High Distinctions, 383 Distinctions, and 1,236 Credits. A total of 418 persons, representing 15 cohorts, have now enrolled for the MBA at Nations.

Of these, 207 have already successfully completed the MBA programme. The others are working towards completion, it was disclosed.

One of the key elements of the MBA programme is the Final Project where the students examine a key issue in the local business community and explore ways to address that challenge.

Presently, AIB is considering a number of the projects from Guyanese students for publication.

“The students are therefore not simply ‘passing’ the MBA course but are contributing significantly to current thinking about issues in areas such as Strategic Management, Human Resource Development, Leadership and New Product Management,” the director disclosed.

Dr O’Toole went on to challenge the graduates, saying:

“Guyana is at an exciting crossroads as it seeks to develop new international partnerships and explore the potential of its rich mineral wealth. Other countries have squandered these opportunities and abused these resources. Each of you is now far better placed to husband these gifts and ensure that the future for this land is one of abundance – not just for a privileged few but for the thousands who are looking to a brighter dawn. You now surely have a golden key to open doors that may have been previously closed to you.”

The AIB address was given by Dr Donald Fuller, Academic Advisor, at AIB. Dr Fuller travelled from Australia to represent AIB at the graduation.

Over recent years AIB has grown from strength to strength. According to the CEO magazine, AIB is now judged to be the #1Business school in Australia and #5 in the world within the online MBA rankings. AIB is registered to provide the full suite of business degrees which are fully accredited in Australia and internationally recognized. AIB has students and graduates from over 90 countries and was named the largest MBA provider in Australia by the Australian Financial Review (September, 2015).

The invaluable contribution made by the facilitators of the programme was highlighted. The facilitators include Abraham Ogowewo, Michelle Johnson, Ren Gonzales, Ray Suknandan, Colin Thompson, Vishnu Doerga, Celine Davis, Orin Hickerson, Anjanie Hackett, Nizam Hassan and Ruth Lee.

In addition two facilitators, Corie Sheppard-Babb and Kamla Rampersaud, had travelled from Trinidad to deliver parts of the MBA course.