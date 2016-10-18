Latest update October 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Three being questioned for Gafoors fire

Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken has debunked claims made in certain sections of the media, in relation to a man being found on the property of Gafoors Houston Complex in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Hicken said that the Guyana Police Force has three persons in custody, and investigations are ongoing. The Commander said that persons should not speculate on the situation, they should deal with facts.
“Nobody was found there, I don’t know where those papers got that information from,” the senior police officer said.
A number of media outfits yesterday reported that a suspect gave a statement at the Ruimveldt Police Station that two men who work for the city businessman were paid to set the fire. It was said that he wanted some of the money because he knew of their plan.
The media reports said that the suspect was caught at 2:00 am Sunday in the Gafoors Compound by the company’s security. While under interrogation, the suspect reportedly informed investigators that the two men had managed to set the bond ablaze last week.
A massive fire, said to be electrical in origin, had gutted the Gafoor’s business Complex at Houston, on May 9 last, just as staffers were preparing to leave work for the day, leaving billions of dollars in losses and hundreds of persons temporarily jobless.
Last week Monday, Chief Executive Officer, Abdool Sattaur Gafoor, watched once again as part of his assets went up in flames. This time the fire had reportedly started in Bond Six and was contained to that area. Bond Six was stocked with tiles and white cement and other non-combustible goods.
