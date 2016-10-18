St. Joseph High successfully defends East Georgetown athletics title

St. Joseph High School successfully defended the East Georgetown District track and field title yesterday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary with a 29-point win against nearest rival, Tutorial High School in the ‘Champions of Champions’ clash.

The Woolford Avenue titans battled in excellent weather for more than six hours of competition with St. Joseph’s High taking home the title with 517 points. Tutorial High was second with 488 points, while North Georgetown finished third on 415 points.

New Campbellville Secondary School was fourth on 411 points while St. Winifred Secondary School rounded out the top five in East Georgetown with 286 points. Mae’s Secondary finished sixth on 247 points with Queenstown Secondary (185 points) seventh.

Mercy Wings Vocational and Day Care Centre was eighth with 176 points, while Sophia Special School ended ninth on 77 points. Josel Educational Institute completed the day in the tenth place on 52 points with Nehemiah Comprehensive School in 11th on 22 points. Government Industrial Training Centre was 12th on 20 points.

The event was the benchmark for East Georgetown to select its team for the upcoming National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships in November.

Similar contests are ongoing across Guyana.