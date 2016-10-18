Latest update October 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Public servants to receive 10% increase by month end – Finance Minister

Oct 18, 2016 News 0

Public servants should expect the 10% increase in their pay packages by the end of the month.
This disclosure was made by Minister of Finance Winston Jordan at a press briefing, yesterday.
Back in August, the Government had announced a 10% wage increase for public servants.
The initial proposal of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) was for a 40% across-the-board increase for public servants. The union had also requested that allowances be included in the negotiations.
However following negotiations with the (GPSU), President David Granger announced that based on the country’s current indebtedness, the 10% offer is the most feasible. “It is not unjust. It is perhaps what can be afforded at the moment.”
He admitted that when APNU–AFC Government went into office “we did not anticipate the volume of indebtedness of the Guyana Sugar Corporation and the fall in prices of other national commodities such as bauxite, gold and timber.
The government had made a final offer of a 10 percent increase in salaries for public servants working earning below $99,000, and has made an offer of 1-6% for other categories of workers.
According to a statement issued, the Government of Guyana (GoG) and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) concluded discussions on Wages and Salaries for Public Servants within the Bargaining Unit for 2016. The negotiations were conducted in the spirit of cordiality and mutual respect, and were consistent with the obligations of the Memorandum of Agreement between the Guyana Public Service Union and the Public Service Ministry for the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes.
The negotiations were conducted within a two-month period from June 22, 2016 to August 24, 2016, during which period both the GoG and the GPSU presented proposals.
The GoG’s proposal took into consideration the fundamental need for a restructured Public Service which included the adjustment of scales for wages and salaries; the implementation of a merit increment system; and a resolution of the issue of de-bunching. It was pointed out to the union, that each of these would entail an additional cost to Government and result in increased earnings for Public Servants.
However the GOG’s proposal was rejected by the union. It was pointed out to the GPSU that the GoG’s final offer for wage and salary increases for Public Servants had taken into consideration the current socio-economic environment; the difficulty in agreeing to increases that would entail having to raise additional revenue and the unsustainability of any further addition to its offer with regard to the current and future budgets.

More in this category

Sports

Bravo hundred unable to save Windies from defeat

Bravo hundred unable to save Windies from defeat

Oct 18, 2016

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Darren Bravo’s attritional eighth Test hundred carried West Indies close but the Caribbean side lost the plot in the final hour, to collapse to a 56-run defeat...
Read More
Adams leaves Kent amidst link to vacant Windies role

Adams leaves Kent amidst link to vacant ...

Oct 18, 2016

GAPF / Fitness Express Barbell Wars

GAPF / Fitness Express Barbell Wars

Oct 18, 2016

St. Joseph High successfully defends East Georgetown athletics title

St. Joseph High successfully defends East...

Oct 18, 2016

Pele’s US Alumni awards scholarships to St Stanislaus pair

Pele’s US Alumni awards scholarships to St...

Oct 18, 2016

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017

Oct 18, 2016

Banks provides support for Inter-Guiana Goodwill Games

Banks provides support for Inter-Guiana Goodwill...

Oct 18, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch