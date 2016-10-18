Pele’s US Alumni awards scholarships to St Stanislaus pair

By Sean Devers

The Saints Stanislaus pair of Josiah King and Isaiah Layne was yesterday awarded four-year scholarships by the United States Pele Football Club’s Alumni at the NCERD building in Kingston.

This brings the number of scholarship recipients to five after the trio of Sara Matthias of the Institute of Academic Excellence, Lodge Secondary’s Joshua Denny and Reshana Bishop of St Margaret’s Primary were awarded scholarships six months ago. This opportunity will be open to all students who meet the initial Scholarship criteria.

Pele Alumni Corporation, a non-profitable organization which is based in New York and has satellite locations in Atlanta and California, recently made a contribution to several youth teams and has an agreement with the Education Ministry to award Scholarships to youths who meet certain criteria.

The Education Ministry’s steering committee will oversee and administer the scholarships and selection process. Once all criteria have been met each student with a scholarship receives an advance of $15,000 per month and yesterday Denny’s request for a Lap top was approved, while Bishop was presented with a bicycle.

The entity was founded in 2012 in memory of Frank Watson, the first President of Pele FC who died tragically on December 3, 1973 at the age of 23.

The scholarships will provide educational opportunities for youth Football players who are in need of non-cash support to pursue their academic endeavors.

The fusion of academics with sports enables individuals to benefit from scholarships, with the relevant benchmarks being set.

United States based former Guyana U-17 and U-19 Goalkeeper Denis Carrington explained that there is a criterion for selection for scholarships.

He said that the students have to write the National Grade six Assessment, Awarded a list ‘A’ School, obtaining a score between 475-500, must be between the ages of 11 and 12 years old, maintain a place on the school, club or national team and that the Head teacher/ Club Leader must endorse each applicant.

There are also criteria for maintaining the scholarships, which are that the awardees must maintain a place in on school, club or National team, maintain a term average of at least 70%, maintains an attendance record of 85% or better and participate in three hours Community or four annual extra credit school assignments.

The first three students were reminded that they were the first Pele Alumni Scholarships just like Ex National mid-fielder Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton who was the first player from Pele to play at the senior level at age 15, while Carrington was the first person from Pele to gain a four-year scholarship on July 3, 1974.

David Chan along with David Gomes who plays the role of Guyana Liaison were all present yesterday as were Pele President Robbie Rambarran, Brian Smith (NSC), Leslyn Edwards-Charles Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary) Ministry of Education and Desiree Wyles-Olge, Administrator Ailed Arts Ministry of Little Miss Mariel Barrow recited a wonderful poem about balancing Academics and Sports while Smith said that he wished that he was born in this generation which has many more opportunities and informed that Government plans to build modern Sports Stadiums in each County, while in next five years UG should have courses in Sports Management, Sports Administration, Sports Medicine and such other subjects which means that mixing Academics with Sports is necessary.

According to Pele Alumni officials, the club was formed in July 18, 1971, when the Brazilian soccer legend, ‘King Pele’ announced his retirement. Lennox Arthur, a Guyana National Footballer, decided to honour King Pele by naming the local Albouystown YMCA team “Pele F.C.

Arthur’s vision was to elevate the level of soccer played in Guyana through this youth team now called Pele F.C. The dream became a reality with more than 50 kids from Albouystown YMCA focusing on the criteria of being in school with excellent football skills. In order to achieve this vision it required Arthur to sacrifice his Football career.

Lennox had a “keen eye” to recognize hidden talent and the ability to develop their skills. These young players became a beacon in their community as outstanding citizens and soccer players. This accomplishment elevated Guyanese soccer in the Caribbean which all Guyanese soccer fans can be proud this achievement.

“Perhaps our greatest accomplishment is that many of the young players from that era have gone on to be college graduates and contributing as outstanding citizens due to the exposure and experience as members of Pele F.C. Many of the professions from our alumni group include dentist, lawyers, several business executives, a professional engineer, and other outstanding professionals

Pele F.C. today is an organization where the youth of Guyana can still say, I am proud of who I am, I am proud to be Guyanese and I am proud to be a member of Pele F.C.,” Carrington concluded.

Mrs. Ogle stressed the importance of playing sports to keep a healthy body and academics to make well rounded individuals.