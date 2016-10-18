Man knifes reputed wife to death

Police in B’ Division are currently on the hunt for a 40-year-old cane harvester of Skeldon Estate, identified as Winston Benjamin called ‘Blood’, after he allegedly stabbed his former fiancée to death yesterday afternoon, around 14:00 hours, at a shop in Ulverston Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 38-year-old Yansen Brush, a mother of four and a canteen operator of 20 Ulverston Village. The woman reportedly worked at the Alness Primary School.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene yesterday afternoon and spoke to Beverly Green, the proprietor of the shop where Brush met her demise, the woman confirmed that the incident happened on her premises.

“Yansen came into the shop and less than a minute Benjamin walk in and I see Yansen move aside. So me ask wha happen to y’all two and Yansen reply and said “Girl meh fed up quarrel and sin meh soul…God and the law gon deal with he.’”

This apparently incensed Benjamin who whipped out a knife and plunged it several times into Yansen.

Green said that she grabbed on to the man through an opening in the shop counter in a bid to keep him from escaping, while a bleeding Yansen staggered to the side of the shop.

Benjamin managed to wriggle free from Green’s grasp with the weapon still in his possession and flee the scene.

Meanwhile, the sister of the now dead woman, Roxanne Brush, who lived with her sibling, disclosed that her sibling left to go to the nearby shop.

“I was going upstairs when I heard screaming and I start to run because I recognized my sister’s voice. When I run in the shop I saw the shop lady holding on to Winston and I saw my sister at the side standing and bleeding and I hold on to her and she told me she na gon mek it, and she collapsed.”

Residents in the area told Kaieteur News that Brush and Benjamin, who were not living together, shared a turbulent relationship. It was revealed that three weeks prior to the stabbing, Benjamin had threatened Brush with a cutlass after she refused to give him $2000.

She eventually gave into his demands and he left.

According to police sources, the attacker fled into the Ulverston Backdam.