Gunmen raid Diamond supermarket

Oct 18, 2016 News 0

Five armed bandits robbed the Hua Supermarket located on the Diamond Housing Scheme main road at Lot 521 Section ‘A’ Block ‘X’, taking an undisclosed sum of cash, phone cards and other personal items, yesterday.chiney-rob
One staffer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Kaieteur News he was reading a newspaper in the yard of the supermarket around 11:00 hours, when the gunmen, who arrived in a white Toyota Corolla motor car, entered the yard and shouted “this is a robbery”.
The staffer further explained that he and another employee dropped to the floor as the gunmen entered the building. The man added that one of the armed intruders instructed all the employees to go in to a bond located in the premises.
The bandits then took cell phones, money and jewellery from the employees.
The employee said that they then began to ransack the storage bond, adding that he was not sure what they were looking for. The man said that the employees were then locked in the bond where they remained for about 45 minutes.
During that time the bandits began to assault a Chinese national, who they felt owned the store. The victim, the employee disclosed, was just a friend of the owner who is also a Chinese national.
The man said his boss was conducting business in Georgetown at the time of the robbery. Eventually the location where some cash was kept was disclosed.
The five armed men, before making good their escape, attempted to cover their tracks by removing a recording device for the security cameras at the supermarket.
The employee noted that the police responded promptly.
Investigations are ongoing.

