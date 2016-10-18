GNBA gets new CEO

The Board of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has officially appointed Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola as Chief Executive Officer, effective 26th September, 2016.

A press statement to this effect was released yesterday.

The appointment has raised questions. Currently, GNBA’s Board is under investigation and is without a Chairman. It is not clear how such an appointment can be made by the Board under such conditions.

In the press statement said, “Possessing a wealth of experience in broadcasting for over a decade and an extensive background in private sector management, Dr. Lewis-Bhola exemplifies all the requisite skills, knowledge and abilities necessary to successfully execute the mandate of the GNBA”.

Dr. Lewis-Bhola has a doctorate in Transformational Leadership; she also possesses a Bachelor of Laws and a Social Sciences Degree in Communication from the University of Guyana.

GNBA said that Dr. Lewis-Bhola is convinced that there is much to be done at this time and is eager to make a positive contribution to the Authority and the broadcast sector as a whole. “Keenly aware of the issues and challenges of the local broadcast landscape, she is optimistic that much can be achieved from meaningful engagement and collaboration with all stakeholders in the broadcast industry.”

The statement read, “The CEO plans to be proactive and diligent in her efforts to execute the GNBA’s statutory mandate. She has already commenced strategic planning sessions with GNBA’s senior management team and hopes to lead a series of consultative sessions with broadcast operators over the next two months.”