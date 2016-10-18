GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League

Beavers needle Wales in lone match

Beavers romped to back to back wins as play in the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 league continued on Saturday last at the Dem Amstel Community Centre ground.

Following on their come from behind win one week earlier over Eagles, Beavers defeated 7-man Wales United 1-0. They had erased a 2-goal deficit to trounce Eagles 3-2 but against Wales with a 4-man advantage found the going tough to put away their opponents easily.

Thanks to a Telbert Baptiste 21st minute goal, Beavers were able to take full points against tough opponents. After taking the lead, Beavers had fancied their chances of pummeling their opponents but that was not to be as Wales stood firm in defence to keep their opponents at bay in limiting them to just the single goal.

Sunday’s match that should have been between Eagles United and Slingerz was not played as a result of the no-show of referees.

Two more matches are slated for this weekend, one each on Saturday and Sunday. Slingerz will come up against Wales on Saturday with Den Amstel set to face Eagles on Sunday, both matches will kick off at 12:00hrs.