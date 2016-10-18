Latest update October 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gaskin woos Chinese investors, pushes infrastructural development

Oct 18, 2016 News 0

Minister of Business and Tourism, Dominic Gaskin, is of the opinion that the economic priorities of the Government of Guyana can create opportunities for Chinese businesses in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin (l) and Ambassador to China, Bayney Karran (standing) during the recent forum.

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin (l) and Ambassador to China, Bayney Karran (standing) during the recent forum.

infrastructure development.
He explained that Guyana, despite being a small economy, has natural resources and agricultural lands on par with more developed countries, and that his government was seeking to fully exploit these advantages for the benefit of the Guyanese people.
The Minister stressed that in order for Guyana to become a more competitive producer of secondary products it needs to rapidly accelerate its infrastructure development, and that this could create opportunities for Chinese companies with the necessary expertise.
The Minister, who is in the Asian nation this week to attend the 10th China-Latin America and Caribbean Trade Summit, told a high-powered group of Chinese investors that both Guyana and China can benefit by matching excess capacity in China’s infrastructural sector with Guyana’s need for improved infrastructure.
Addressing an audience of investors, executives, CARICOM Ambassadors and Chinese media representatives at Guyana’s Embassy in Beijing last Wednesday, Minister Gaskin stated that in order to better exploit its natural resources, Guyana needs access to expertise, technology and markets for agricultural products and other processed goods.
The Minister explained that with increased mechanisation and investments in the agricultural sector, Guyana could be a key contributor to food security in the Caribbean. He advised representatives of several business groupings that they were welcomed to visit Guyana at any time in order to explore linkages and see for themselves the kinds of opportunities that exist.
He also issued an invitation to Chinese companies to attend the next GuyExpo which is scheduled for September 2017.
In response to a query concerning airline connectivity, the Business Minister acknowledged that Guyana does not currently have direct flights to many of the major global destinations, and that this was due to the low demand, resulting from Guyana’s small population and underdeveloped tourism potential. He stated that Guyana was promoting nature tourism and that the issue of low airlifts would be addressed as tourism to Guyana increases.
The well attended event was organised to highlight Guyana’s investment prospects and to introduce the Minister to the Chinese business sector.

More in this category

Sports

Bravo hundred unable to save Windies from defeat

Bravo hundred unable to save Windies from defeat

Oct 18, 2016

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Darren Bravo’s attritional eighth Test hundred carried West Indies close but the Caribbean side lost the plot in the final hour, to collapse to a 56-run defeat...
Read More
Adams leaves Kent amidst link to vacant Windies role

Adams leaves Kent amidst link to vacant ...

Oct 18, 2016

GAPF / Fitness Express Barbell Wars

GAPF / Fitness Express Barbell Wars

Oct 18, 2016

St. Joseph High successfully defends East Georgetown athletics title

St. Joseph High successfully defends East...

Oct 18, 2016

Pele’s US Alumni awards scholarships to St Stanislaus pair

Pele’s US Alumni awards scholarships to St...

Oct 18, 2016

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017

Oct 18, 2016

Banks provides support for Inter-Guiana Goodwill Games

Banks provides support for Inter-Guiana Goodwill...

Oct 18, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch