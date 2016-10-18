GABF names final team for IGG Goodwill Series against Suriname

Latest update October 18th, 2016 12:55 AM
After weeks of preparation and shortlists, Guyana’s Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has finally named the 12 male players, who will represent the country at this weekend’s Inter-Guiana Goodwill Games (IGG) scheduled for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Director of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG), Chris Bowman, who works closely with the GABF to organise the sport at the youth level, released the team yesterday, less than a week before they head into competition against Suriname.
The two-nation IGG Goodwill Games will be hosted here among several disciplines and venues. French Guiana will not be competing in the Games this year. The final 12 for the male basketball team are as follows:
Nathan Saul, Timothy Thompson, Stanton Rose, Jaleel Duke, Neil Wills, Tafawa Daly, Ramone Fogenay, Roger John, Jamol Gilkes, Travis Belgrave, Troy David and Tahquille Johnson. Coach: Andrew Hercules.
