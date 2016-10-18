Cyclists sign petition calling for resignation of GCF’s principal officers

-sites dissatisfaction with way the sport is administered

While it has been one of the most active sports in Guyana for a number of years, it has been continually plagued by poor administration which has now reached a breaking point with a petition for the principal officers to tender their resignation.

Kaieteur Sport is in receipt of a copy of a petition that has been signed by 40 of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) licensed riders that is calling for its president (Horace Burrowes), secretary (Maria Leung), Vice President in charge of Finance (Jerome Allicock) and Treasurer (Rosanna Sukhoo) to resign with immediate effect.

According to the disgruntled riders, among the reasons for their drastic yet needed call for the back of this quartet is the fact that they have shown little regard for the oath that they have taken to serve and take the sport to another level.

The stated reasons are as follows:

– Failure to hold meetings and or attend which shows disrespect of their commitment to cyclists;

– The failure of the president and most of his executive to attend the 2016 National championships races;

– The failure of the federation to publish the results of the WADA drug tests of November 2015;

– The incompetence of the president in publishing inaccurate information on social media resulting in the GCF being embarrassed and threatened with legal action;

– The president is non-resident and access to him is at best difficult is not downright impossible;

– The president without informing the Racing Committee of the federation selecting himself and a veteran category 3 cyclist to represent Guyana at the just concluded 2016 Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships in Mexico;

– The president is aware that himself nor the selectee were of the required standard for that level of competition and neither of them can be ranked in the top 10 of the GCF Cat. 1 / Elite;

– No future plans for improvement of the sport;

The riders further contend that the current president and named executive members are not showing the interest to move the sport forward in Guyana, thus their stance in asking them to demit office. They were elected on June 20, 2015.