Changes made to Rising Sun Jumbo Jet Horse race meet

With less than a week to go and over 55 horses already entered for the Rising Sun Jumbo Jet Horserace meet, the organisers have decided to make a few changes to the day’s event in an effort to accommodate as much animals as possible.

The event which is organised by the Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Businesses is set for Sunday 23rd October at the Club’s entity Arima Park, Rising Sun, West Coast, Berbice.

Eight races are still listed for the day, but there are changes made to three of the events with over $4M in prize monies and trophies at stake.

The feature E and lower event will now be racing over 1400M instead of 1600M for the same total prize package of $1.2M and trophy.

The event for animals classified H Maiden and I and lower will now be for H2 and lower animals over 1100M for a winning package of $500,000 and trophy.

The G1 and lower race has prize monies totaling over $800,000 and trophy over 1400M. The two years old Guyana bred animals will continue to show their mettle over 1100M as they compete for the $500,000 and trophy at stake. The event for animals classified J and lower has been reorganized and will now be for three year old West Indies Maidens that have not earned over $100,000, three year old Guyana Bred Horses and those classified “I” and lower. The prize package is $375,000 and trophy and will also be over 1100M.

The K class event is for a winner’s pocket of $350,000 and trophy over 1100M.

The final event is for horses classified L and lower over 1100M for the prize package of $300,000 and trophy.

Apart from the riveting day of horseracing that is expected to unfold the organisers has also put forward a number of other attractions on the day including trampoline and bouncy castle for the benefit of the entire family.

The champion jockey, champion stable and champion trainer will all receive trophies and other accolades compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organizers.

Interested persons can contact Fazal Habibulla at Chester Fry Bush Lot West Coast Berbice on Telephone No 232-0232 or 657-7010 or Chandu 624-9063 or 608-9063, Sancho on 602-1567 or Jin Jo on 618-7278 for any details or entry. Race time is 13:00 hrs.

(Samuel Whyte)